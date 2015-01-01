पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एटीएम खा गया 4 लाख:राजधानी के 3 एटीएम से रकम गायब, न खाते से पैसे निकले न ही ट्रांजेक्शन में एंट्री

रायपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आधी रात के फुटेज में एटीएम में घुसा युवक।
  • जालसाजी का शक पर जांच के दो और बिंदु

प्रमोद साहू | साइबर जालसाजों ने पिछले 48 घंटे में राजधानी के तीन एटीएम को ही ठग लिया है। गुढ़ियारी, टिकरापारा और सेजबहार के एटीएम से ठगों ने करीब 4 लाख रुपए कैश निकाले हैं, लेकिन इस ट्रांजेक्शन का एटीएम से लेकर बैंक के कंप्यूटरों तक, कोई रिकार्ड ही नहीं है। किसी खाते में कोई ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं दिखा रहा है, लेकिन एटीएम से इतना कैश कम हो गया है। इससे बैंक में हड़कंप है। टीआई रमाकांत साहू की स्पेशल टीम ने जालसाजी के अंदेशे से जांच शुरू की है, लेकिन पैसे कम डाले जाने या गिनती में गड़बड़ी को भी जांच के दायरे में लिया है।
चूंकि पैसे निकलने का रिकार्ड ही नहीं है, इसलिए बैंक प्रबंधन भी हैरान हैं। एटीएम में कैश कम होने के बाद जब बैंक ने अपनी तकनीकी कमेटी से जांच करवाई, तब खुलासा हुआ कि पैसे निकाले तो गए हैं, लेकिन वास्तविक रूप से ट्रांजेक्शन को ही फेल कर दिया गया है। ऐसा तीन एटीएम में हुआ है और तीनों ही मामलों की अलग-अलग थानों में शिकायत कर दी गई है। इनमें से पहला केस गुढियारी पुलिस ने बैंक प्रबंधन की शिकायत पर 1.60 लाख रुपए की ठगी का दर्ज किया है। बाकी दो मामलों की जांच थाने से की जा रही है, लेकिन इस अजीब वारदात की जांच के लिए एसएसपी ने राजधानी के साइबर एक्सपर्ट पुलिसवालों की टीम बना दी है। इस स्पेशल टीम ने जांच भी शुरू कर दी है। गुढियारी पुलिस ने बताया कि केनरा बैंक कोटा की मैनेजर सुरभि कुमारी की लिखित शिकायत पर पुलिस ने एटीएम से 1.60 लाख रुपए की चोरी की एफआईआर कर ली है। शिकायत में कहा गया कि गुढियारी शाखा के एक एटीएम से यह रकम निकाली गई है। एटीएम में इतना कैश कम है, लेकिन बैंक के कंप्यूटर कोई ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं दिखा रहे हैं।

अर्थात पैसे न तो किसी के खाते से निकले हैं और न ही किसी और के खाते में गए हैं। इस वारदात के खुलासे के बाद बैंक ने 48 घंटे के फुटेज निकलवाए हैं। भास्कर को मिली सूचना के मुताबिक एक फुटेज में एक युवक आधी रात पैसे निकालता दिख रहा है। फिर वह पैसे लेकर बाहर निकलता भी नजर आ रहा है। लेकिन इस वक्त का कोई ट्रांजेक्शन एटीएम के रिकार्ड में नहीं है।

तीन बैंकों के एटीएम शिकार
भास्कर को अफसरों ने बताया कि ठगों ने गुढ़ियारी के अलावा टिकरापारा और सेजबहार के एटीएम का उपयोग किया है, और वह भी लगभग आधी रात। जिस मामले में रिपोर्ट हुई, वह एटीएम कैनरा बैंक का है। दो और बैंकों के एटीएम से भी इसी तरह पैसे निकले हैं, लेकिन अभी उनमें एफआईआर होना बाकी है। जिन एटीएम में यह कारनामा किया गया, वहां गार्ड नहीं हैं। फुटेज बता रहे हैं कि तीनों एटीएम से पैसे आधी रात ही निकले हैं। पैसे निकालने वालों ने मुंह पर कपड़ा लपेट रखा है, इसलिए पहचान नहीं दिख रही है।

बैंककर्मियों के गिरोह ने दिया राज
भास्कर की पड़ताल के अनुसार पिछले साल अक्टूबर में पुलिस ने दिल्ली और यूपी में छापा मारा था। वहां से तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। तीनों आरोपी बैंक कर्मी थे। उन्हें पता था कि एटीएम में ऑफ करने का स्विच कहां होता है और कब इसे ऑफ करने से भी एटीएम से पैसे निकल आते हैं और ट्रांजेक्शन भी नहीं होता। तीनों आरोपी रायपुर जेल में बंद थे, जो जमानत में पर छूट चुके हैं। पुलिस को शक है कि जेल से छूटने के बाद गिरोह फिर सक्रिय हो चुका है। गिरोह छत्तीसगढ, ओडिशा और महाराष्ट्र की बैंक को ज्यादा निशाना बना चुके हैं, क्योंकि वहां आउटर के एटीएम में गार्ड नहीं है बल्कि पूरी सुरक्षा कैमरों के भरोसे है। बैंक एटीएम का बीमा करवा देते हैं, इसलिए गार्ड नहीं रखते। जिन बैंकों में इस तरह की वारदातें हुईं, वहां प्रबंधन को बीमा कंपनियों से क्लेम भी मिल चुका है।

एसएसपी की कलम से - संभवत: नोट काउंटिंग शुरू होते ही मशीन बंद, इसलिए ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं
एसएसपी अजय यादव के मुताबिक पिछले साल रायपुर के एक एटीएम में ऐसा हुआ था जिसमें एक गिरोह के कुछ लोग पकड़े गए थे। यह गिरोह बनारस के आसपास का है और लगता है, फिर उसी गिरोह के जालसाज आ गए हैं। इस गिरोह ने एटीएम के साथ ठगी हाईटेक तरीके से नहीं, बल्कि आसानी से कर डाली। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया था कि वे एटीएम में पूरा ट्रांजेक्शन ठीक उसी तरह करते हैं, जिस तरह आम लोग कार्ड लेकर पैसे निकालने जाते हैं। कार्ड स्वाइप करने के बाद पूरी प्रक्रिया के बाद वे रकम अंकित कर देते हैं। जैसे ही मशीन पैसे काउंट करना शुरू करती है, आरोपी एटीएम का मेन स्विच ऑफ कर देते हैं। इससे काउंट होने के बाद पैसे निकल जाते हैं, लेकिन एटीएम का ट्रांजेक्शन रिकार्ड में नहीं आता, बल्कि स्क्रीन पर ट्रांजेक्शन एरर डिस्प्ले होने लगता है। इस बीच, ठग बाहर निकला पैसा लेकर चले जाते हैं। एसएसपी के अनुसार-गिरोह ने यह भी बताया था कि एटीएम से 25 हजार रुपए ही निकलते हैं, इसलिए अलग-अलग कार्ड से कई एटीएम में यह किया जाता है। इस मामले में जो लोग पकड़े गए थे, उनमें से किसी ने भी अपने कार्ड का उपयोग नहीं किया। इस्तेमाल किए गए कार्ड जालसाजों के परिचितों के थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें