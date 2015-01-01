पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Money Rained Heavily On The Market On Dhanteras, For The First Time In Eight Months, Crores Were Purchased In Many Sectors

त्योहार से बाजार गुलजार:धनतेरस पर बाजार में जमकर बरसा पैसा, आठ माह में पहली बार कई सेक्टर में हुई करोड़ों की खरीदी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धनतेरस पर हर बाजारों में पूरे दिन ऐसी ही भीड़। (गोल बाजार का दृश्य)

मार्च से शुरू हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब बाजार में धनतेरस पर जमकर पैसा बरसा। कोरोना काल में अब तक घरों में रहने वाले लोगों ने बाजारों में दिल खोलकर खरीदारी की। बाजारों में सुबह से ही लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी। भीड़ की वजह से देर रात तक बाजार और दुकानें गुलजार रहे। ज्यादातर शो रूम में बाइक और कार की डिलीवरी के लिए लोग अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते रहे। राजधानी में दो दिन में ही 15 हजार से ज्यादा बाइक और करीब 1500 कारें बिक गईं। छत्तीसगढ़ चैंबर, कैट, फिक्की, विप्र चैंबर समेत कई व्यापारिक संगठनों का दावा है कि धनतेरस के दो दिनों यानी गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को प्रदेश भर में 1 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार हुआ। पहले दिन गुरुवार को करीब 400 और दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को 600 करोड़ से ज्यादा का व्यापार हुआ। धनतेरस में इस बार सबसे ज्यादा दो और चार पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री हुई। ऑटोमोबाइल्स डीलरों के अनुसार छत्तीसगढ़ में 35 हजार दोपहिया और 3600 से ज्यादा कारें बिकी। गाड़ियों में 325 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कारोबार किया गया।

देर रात तक रजिस्ट्री
धनतेरस में खुद के मकान का सपना पूरा करने के लिए लोगों ने मकान-जमीन की भी खूब खरीदी की। खास अवसर पर मकान मालिक बनने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ देर रात रजिस्ट्री दफ्तर में लगी रही। धनतेरस की वजह से शुक्रवार को टोकन भी ज्यादा बांटे गए। अफसरों ने सभी को भरोसा दिलाया कि जितने टोकन बंटे हैं उन सबकी रजिस्ट्री के बाद ही दफ्तर बंद किया जाएगा। मुख्य पंजीयन बीएस नायक ने बताया कि कई महीनों के बाद पंजीयन दफ्तर में लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई दी।

कपड़ों की खरीदारी में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी, राजधानी में 150 करोड़ का करोबार
गाड़ियों के बाद लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा कपड़ों की खरीदी की। बाजार में दिवाली के लिए नया स्टॉक और सेल की वजह से लोगों ने कपड़ों में बड़ी दिलचस्पी दिखाई। सोना-चांदी, बर्तन, सजावटी सामान से ज्यादा इस बार कपड़ों की बिक्री हुई है। कपड़े की सबसे बड़ी मंडी रायपुर में होने की वजह से केवल राजधानी में ही 150 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार हुआ है। राज्यभर में 350 करोड़ से ज्यादा के कारोबार का दावा है। लोकल, ब्रांडेड सभी तरह की दुकानों में कपड़ों की बिक्री होती रही। धनतेरस में सोना खरीदी को शुभ माना जाता है इसलिए शहर के सदरबाजार, हलवाई लेन में भी लोगों की भीड़ रही।
सराफा कारोबारियों का कहना है कि सोना महंगा होने की वजह से लोगों ने कम वजन की ज्वैलरी की ज्यादा खरीदी की। सोने-चांदी के सिक्के भी खूब बिके।

किस सेक्टर में कितना कारोबार (रायपुर मेंं)

  • 165 करोड़ - ऑटोमोबाइल्स
  • 35 - करोड़ सराफा
  • 60 - करोड़ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स
  • 70 - करोड़ रियल एस्टेट
  • 150 - करोड़ कपड़ा
  • 20 - करोड़ बर्तन, सजावटी

प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा कारोबार ऑटोमोबाइल्स में

  • 325 करोड़ - ऑटोमोबाइल्स
  • 75 करोड़ - सराफा
  • 250 करोड़ - कपड़ा
  • 155 करोड़ - रियल एस्टेट
  • 170 करोड़ - इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स
  • 50 करोड़ - बर्तन, सजावटी

(बड़े व्यापारिक संगठनों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार)

गांवों में बिक्री ज्यादा
"दिवाली में इस बार शहर से ज्यादा ग्रामीण इलाकों में गाड़ियों की बिक्री हुई। तय समय में गाड़ियों की सप्लाई नहीं होने से परेशानी हुई।"
-मनीषराज सिंघानिया, अध्यक्ष छत्तीसगढ़ ऑटोमोबाइल्स

"कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कई महीनों बाद बाजारों की चमक लौटी है। अब तक धीमे कारोबार से दो-चार हो रहे कारोबारियों को इस धनतेरस ने बड़ा ऑक्सीजन दिया है।"
-श्याम शर्मा, अध्यक्ष छत्तीसगढ़ विप्र चैंबर

मकान में ज्यादा रूचि
"कोरोना की वजह से लोगों ने इस बार मकान खरीदने में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी दिखाई। रेडी टू पजेशन वाले मकानों की बिक्री ज्यादा हुई।"
-रवि फतनानी, अध्यक्ष छत्तीसगढ़ क्रेडाई

