छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:प्रदेश में 6 पड़ोसी राज्यों से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस, 1724 नए मरीज, 58 मौतें

रायपुर37 मिनट पहले
रायगढ़ के कोरोना सेंटर में सैंपल देने के लिए खड़े लोग।

छत्तीसगढ़ में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 1724 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं, जिसमें से 143 राजधानी रायपुर के हैं। इस दौरान प्रदेश में 58 मरीजों की मृत्यु हुई है। रायपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित 2 व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ा। लेकिन गंभीर मामला यह है कि अब छत्तीसगढ़ में पड़ोसी राज्यों की तुलना में एक्टिव केस की दर ज्यादा हो गई है। छत्तीसगढ़ में एक्टिव केस की दर 11.5 प्रतिशत होने की वजह से यहां एक्टिव केस अधिक हो गए हैं। जबकि सीमावर्ती राज्यों मध्यप्रदेश में यही दर 4.8 प्रतिशत, झारखंड में 5, महाराष्ट्र में 7, आंध्र प्रदेश में 2.7, तेलंगाना में 7.3 और उत्तरप्रदेश में 4.7 प्रतिशत ही है। इस बीच, बुधवार से संदिग्धों की जांच के लिए विभाग की टीमें घर घर जाकर जानकारी जुटाएंगी। हेल्थ विभाग के मुताबिक राजधानी रायपुर में घर और अस्पताल में इलाज करवा रहे संक्रमित मरीजों की तादाद साढ़े 7 हजार के आसपास बनी हुई है। घर से आइसोलेशन पूरा करने वाले या अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या रोजाना अधिकतम डेढ़ सौ के आसपास है।

राजधानी में हालांकि कोरोना जांच और रिपोर्ट की प्रक्रिया में पिछले कुछ दिन में काफी सुधार हुआ है। आरटीपीसीआर जांच करवाने वालों को भी अगले दिन शाम तक हर हाल में रिपोर्ट मिल जा रही है।

आज से दो दिन घर-घर सर्वे
इस बीच, प्रदेश में आज से एक बार फिर कोरोना संदिग्धों की जांच के लिए हेल्थ विभाग की टीमें घर घर जाकर जानकारी जुटाएंगी। अक्टूबर में पिछले स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा सर्वे के दौरान 63 हजार से ज्यादा संदिग्धों की पहचान की गई, इनमें से ज्यादातर की कोरोना जांच हो चुकी है। हेल्थ विभाग की टीमें बुधवार के अलावा गुरुवार को भी डोर टू डोर सर्वे करेंगी। जिलों से ये जानकारी हेल्थ विभाग को भेजी जाएगी। इस हफ्ते में घर घर कोरोना सर्वे के बाद अगले हफ्ते दीवाली से ठीक पहले ग्यारह और बारह नवंबर को भी हेल्थ विभाग की टीमें घर घर जाकर सर्वे करेंगी।

धमतरी में 97 साल की महिला ने दी कोरोना को मात
अंवरी| धमतरी जिले के भखारा में 97 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला ने कोरोना को मात दी है। सुखबती साहू की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई थी। अब वह इलाज के बाद, पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होकर घर आ गई।

