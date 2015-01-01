पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंकड़ों में हेराफेरी:कोरोना से हुई जिन 604 मौतों का हिसाब नहीं था, उनमें से ज्यादातर को किया एडजस्ट

रायपुर8 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

हेल्थ विभाग ने आखिरकार कोरोना मौत के पुराने आंकड़ों का ऑडिट पूरा कर लिया है। सरकारी तौर पर जारी मीडिया बुलेटिन में कहा गया कि रविवार तक हुई 2447 कोरोना मौतों में करीब 52 प्रतिशत मौतें पिछले तारीखों की थीं, जिन्हें से आधी को रोजाना दी जाने वाली मौतों की सूची में शामिल नहीं किया गया था। इनमें से कुछ मौतें ही हैं, जिन्हें एडजस्ट करना है। यही वजह है कि सोमवार, 9 नवंबर को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में एक भी पुरानी मौत एडजस्ट नहीं की गई। दरअसल प्रदेश में मार्च में कोरोना की शुरूआत के बाद से सितंबर के पहले हफ्ते तक मौत के आंकड़ों की ऑनलाइन एंट्री में सभी जिलों में लेटलतीफी की गई। जिसके कारण सितंबर से कोरोना मौत के लिए प्रदेश में एक बड़ा ऑडिट शुरु किया गया। तब यह बात सामने आई कि 28 जिलों को शुरूआत से ही कोरोना से होने वाली मौत की जानकारी और आंकड़े डाटा सेंटर तक पहुंचाने के लिए दो तरह के फॉर्म जारी किए गए थे। इनकी ऑनलाइन एंट्री रोजाना की जानी थी, लेकिन कई जिलों में इस पर ध्यान नहीं किया गया। तय समय पर ज्यादातर जिलों ने जानकारी डाटा सेंटर तक पहुंचाई ही नहीं। कुछ जिलों ने जानकारी भेजी लेकिन वो भी केवल एक लाइन में अधूरी जानकारी के साथ, जिसमें कोरोना से मरने वाले व्यक्ति की हेल्थ हिस्ट्री, उम्र पता और बाकी तमाम जानकारियां थी ही नहीं। डाटा सिस्टम में इस तरह की एंट्री रिजेक्ट खाते में चली गई है।

सितंबर के पहले हफ्ते से हो रही थी बैकलॉग एंट्री
सितंबर के पहले हफ्ते से हेल्थ विभाग के राज्यस्तरीय डाटा सेंटर विभाग ने कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों की जानकारी को सही शक्ल देने का काम शुरु किया। इसके लिए रिजेक्ट हुई एंट्री पर जिलों को सख्त निर्देश जारी किए। तब जाकर जिलों ने जानकारी को नए सिरे से सिलसिलेवार जुटाना शुरु किया गया। सितंबर के महीने से ऐसी मौतों को लेकर दो कैटेगरी में जानकारी मंगवाई गई है इसमें केवल कोरोना की वजह से मरने वाले और कोमॉर्बिटी यानी अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों के मृतकों की अलग-अलग श्रेणियां बनाई गई थीं।

"हमने आंकड़े नहीं छिपाए, डेथ ऑडिट भी इसलिए किया गया ताकि सही जानकारी सामने आए। पिछली मौतों को शामिल करने का काम लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है।"
-डॉ. सुभाष पांडे, मीडिया इंचार्ज, हेल्थ विभाग

ऐप खोलें
