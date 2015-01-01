पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सलियों पर शिकंजा:बालाघाट में सुरक्षाबलों ने मुठभेड़ में दो महिला नक्सलियों को मार गिराया; दोनों पर 3-3 लाख रुपए का इनाम था

राजनांदगांवएक मिनट पहले
मध्य प्रदेश के बालाघाट जिले में देर रात जवानों ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान दो महिला नक्सलियों को मार गिराया। मारी गई महिला नक्सलियों में एक बीजापुर और दूसरी गढ़चिरौली की रहने वाली थी।
  • किरनापुर क्षेत्र के जंगलों में देर रात MP पुलिस के साथ हुई थी मुठभेड़, मौके से हथियार भी बरामद
  • मारी गईं महिला नक्सली में एक छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर की और दूसरी गढ़चिरौली की रहने वाली

छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव से सटे मध्य प्रदेश के बालाघाट जिले में शुक्रवार देर रात सुरक्षाबलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। इस मुठभेड़ में जवानों ने दो महिला नक्सलियों को मार गिराया है। मारी गई महिला नक्सलियों पर 3-3 लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित था। सर्चिंग के दौरान जवानों ने मौके से हथियार भी बरामद किए हैं। मुठभेड़ की पुष्टि बालाघाट IG व्यंकटेश राव ने की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार को किरनापुर क्षेत्र के बोरवन जंगल में बड़ी संख्या में नक्सलियों के मौजूद होने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद SP अभिषेक तिवारी के नेतृत्व में जवानों को रवाना किया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि देर रात करीब 11.30 बजे जवानों ने जंगल में घेराबंदी की और नक्सलियों को सरेंडर करने के लिए कहा। इस पर नक्सलियों की ओर से फायरिंग शुरू कर दी गई।

इंसास राइफल और 12 बोर की बंदूक भी बरामद हुई

इस पर जवानों की ओर से भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की गई। देर रात चली इस मुठभेड़ के बाद जवानों को भारी पड़ता देख नक्सली वहां से भाग निकले। इसके बाद इलाके में सर्चिंग की गई तो मौके से दो महिला नक्सलियों के शव, इंसास राइफल और 12 बोर की एक बंदूक बरामद हुई है। मारी गई महिला नक्सलियों की शिनाख्त बीजापुर के छत्तीसगढ़ निवासी सावित्री और गढ़चिरौली निवासी शोभा के रूप में हुई है।

7 नवंबर को भी मालखेड़ी के जंगलों में हुई थी मुठभेड़
इससे पहले 7 नवंबर को भी बालाघाट में कान्हा नेशनल पार्क के पास मालखेड़ी के जंगल में जवानों ने मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली को ढेर किया था। ये महिला नक्सली खटिया मोचा दलम दो की बताई गई थी। पुलिस को उस दौरान भी सूचना मिली थी कि 25 से 30 नक्सली दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर हैं। टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो नक्सलियों ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी, जवानों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की।

