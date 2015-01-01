पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी की प्रतिभा:रियलिटी शो में मुकुल रहें रनरअप, डांस सीखने मम्मी छिपकर देती थीं पैसे

रायपुर
  • 21 साल के मुकुल गाइन महज 10 साल की उम्र से कर रहे हैं डांस, 12वीं तक पढ़े हैं

माना कैंप में रहने वाले 21 साल के मुकुल गाइन डांस रियलिटी शो इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर में फर्स्ट रनरअप रहे हैं। बतौर प्राइज उन्हें 1 लाख रुपए से नवाजा गया। मुकुल खिताब जीतने से चूक गए, लेकिन दमदार परफॉर्मेंस से वे हजारों लोगों का दिल जीतने में कामयाब रहे। खिताब टाइगर पॉप ने जीता। महज दस साल की उम्र से डांस कर रहे मुकुल ने 12वीं तक ही पढ़ाई की है। पहले उनके पिता डांस के खिलाफ थे। कहते थे, डांस नहीं, पढ़ाई करो। पढ़ लोगे तो सरकारी नौकरी मिल जाएगी। डांस की फील्ड में आगे बढ़ने के लिए मम्मी छिप-छिपकर मुकुल को पैसे देती थी। जब मुकुल साउथ के दो रियलिटी शो में टीवी पर नजर आने लगे तो पिता को भरोसा हुआ कि बेटे ने सही लाइन पकड़ी है। इसके बाद वे भी सपोर्ट करने लगे। मुकुल 7 राउंड क्लीयर कर फाइनल तक पहुंचे। इससे पहले मुकुल डांस इंडिया डांस के टॉप 5 में भी जगह बना चुके हैं।

मुकुल के पिता को था कैंसर, कॉमेडियन भारती ने इलाज के लिए दिए थे 1 लाख, नहीं बच सकी जान
मुकुल के पापा मनोरंजन गाइन काे कैंसर था। कॉमेडियन भारती को जब ये बात पता चली तो उन्होंने कहा, आप इलाज कराओ, पूरा खर्च मैं उठाउंगी। भारती के कहने पर हम उन्हें एक हॉस्पिटल लेकर गए। डॉक्टर्स ने बताया कि कैंसर लास्ट स्टेज तक पहुंच गया है। वो कुछ दिनों के ही मेहमान हैं, आप दवा दो और घर में ही रखो। हम उन्हें घर ले आए। इसके बाद भी भारती ने एक लाख रुपए भिजवाए और कहा कि दवा के साथ फ्रूट और उनकी पसंद की हर चीज खिलाना। वो जब हॉस्पिटल में थे तब मुकुल का हर शो मोबाइल पर देखते थे। कहते थे- मुझे कुछ भी हो जाए, मुकुल को यहां मत बुलाना। उसे डांस करने दो। 7 सितंबर को वो छोड़कर चले गए। जब मुकुल छोटा था तब उसके डांस करने के खिलाफ थे। वो चाहते थे कि मुकुल पढ़ लिख ले। लेकिन जब बेटा डांस में ही कामयाब हो गया तो बहुत खुश थे। - पिंकी गाइन, (मुकुल की मां)

दो कमरे के मकान में रहता है परिवार, मां हैं रसोइया
मुकुल का परिवार माना में दो कमरे के मकान में रहता है। घर में मां, बहन सुष्मिता और दादी हैं। मम्मी पिंकी स्पेशल किड्स की संस्था में रसोइया हैं।

