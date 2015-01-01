पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिनेमाघर अनलॉक:रायपुर में मल्टीप्लेक्स शुक्रवार से खुलेंगे, एक सीट छोड़कर बैठना होगा

रायपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

राकेश पाण्डेय। राजधानी में 19 मार्च से शुरू हुए पहले लाॅकडाउन में बंद किए गए मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिंगल स्क्रीन सिनेमा हाॅल नई फिल्म रिलीज होने के दिन शुक्रवार से ही खोल दिए जाएंगे। प्रदेश के आधा दर्जन जिलों में पहले ही सिनेमा खोले जा चुके हैं। रायपुर में इन्हें शुरू करने का आदेश जिला प्रशासन की ओर से बुधवार को जारी होने की संभावना है। हालांकि संचालकों का कहना है कि आदेश जारी होने के एक-दो दिन बाद ही शो शुरू किया जा सकेगा। ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि शुक्रवार या शनिवार से शो शुरू हो जाएंगे। मल्टीप्लेक्स-सिनेमा संचालक कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 15 अक्टूबर के बाद से ही इन्हें दोबारा खोलने की तैयारी किए हुए हैं। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि सारे मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिंगल स्क्रीन दर्शकों की आधी क्षमता से शुरू किए जाएंगे। कोरोना की वजह से दर्शकों को हर हाॅल में एक सीट के गैप में बिठाया जाएगा। केंद्र की गाइडलाइन के बाद सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने सभी जिला कलेक्टरों को आदेश दिए थे कि उनके जिले में कोरोना की स्थिति को देखते हुए फैसला लिया जाए।

इस आदेश के हवाले से जांजगीर-चांपा, कोरिया, जगदलपुर, जशपुर और रायगढ़ जिले में सिनेमाघर खुल चुके हैं। मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिंगल स्क्रीन खोल दिए गए हैं। पिछले कुछ दिन से राजधानी के मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिंगल स्क्रीन संचालक शासन-प्रशासन के आला अफसरों से मिलकर सिनेमाघर खोलने की अनुमति मांग रहे थे। कलेक्टर डा. आर भारतीदासन ने भास्कर से कहा कि एक-दो दिन में आदेश जारी किए जा सकते हैं।

हर सिनेमाघर में ये नियम

  • फेस कवर या मास्क के बिना प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं,
  • एंट्री-एक्जिट पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व टच-फ्री सेनेटाइजर
  • हर शो के बाद सेनिटाइज किया जाएगा सिनेमा हाॅल
  • एसी को 24-30 डिग्री तापमान पर सेट रखना होगा
