प्रकृति की ओर कृषि:छत्तीसगढ़ में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर शुरू हो सकती है प्राकृतिक खेती, योजना आयोग ने कृषि विभाग को दिया सुझाव

रायपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य योजना आयोग, प्रदेश के विकास की नीतियां बनाने वाला प्रमुख थिंक टैंक है। यहां सामाजिक-आर्थिक मुद्दों पर कार्यशालाएं आयोजित होती हैं।
  • योजना आयोग में प्राकृतिक खेती की उपयोगिता और संभावना पर कार्यशाला
  • आंध्र प्रदेश के विशेषज्ञ ने बताए फायदे, कहा- 9 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ेगा धान उत्पादन

छत्तीसगढ़ में प्राकृतिक खेती की शुरुआत पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर हो सकती है। राज्य योजना आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष अजय सिंह ने कृषि विभाग और इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय को ऐसा करने का सुझाव दिया है।

दरअसल योजना आयोग में गुरुवार को प्राकृतिक खेती की उपयोगिता और संभावना पर एक कार्यशाला हुई। इसमें आंध्र प्रदेश की रायतु साधिकारा संस्था के अध्यक्ष टी. विजय कुमार ने बताया, छत्तीसगढ़ में यह पद्धति किसानों के लिए उपयोगी हो सकती है।

उनका कहना था, प्राकृतिक खेती की इस पद्धति से धान की उत्पादकता में 9 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हो सकती है। वहीं लागत में लगभग 20 प्रतिशत की कमी भी आएगी। इससे किसानों की आय बढ़ेगी।

राज्य योजना आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष अजय सिंह ने कहा, छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार की गोधन न्याय योजना से गोबर खरीद कर वर्मी कम्पोस्ट तैयार किया जा रहा है। इससे प्राकृतिक खेती को भी बढ़ावा दिया जा सकता है।

मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार प्रदीप शर्मा ने कहा, प्राकृतिक खेती की सफलता की संभावना किसानों की सामुदायिक भागीदारी से संभव हो सकती है।

कार्यशाला में इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति, डॉ. एसके पाटिल, राज्य योजना आयोग सदस्य सचिव अनूप कुमार श्रीवास्तव, उद्यानिकी एवं पशुधन विकास विभागों के संचालक, बिहान की सीईओ एलिस, राज्य योजना आयोग की संयुक्त संचालक वत्सला मिश्रा, डॉ. नीतू गौरडिया और मुक्तेश्वर सिंह भी शामिल थे।

लाभ का गणित समझाया

टी. विजयकुमार ने अधिकारियों को बताया, प्राकृतिक खेती शुरू होने के बाद सरकार को फर्टिलाइजर, बिजली पर दी जाने वाली सब्सिडी की बचत होगी। किसानों को फर्टिलाइजर व पेस्टीसाइड पर खर्च करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। किसानों की आय में वृद्धि होगी। पानी की जरूरत भी कम होगी और किसान एक से अधिक फसल ले सकेंगे।

आंध्र, कर्नाटक में अधिक काम

अजय सिंह ने बताया, प्राकृतिक खेती के क्षेत्र में आन्ध्र प्रदेश, कर्नाटक, हिमाचल प्रदेश में उल्लेखनीय कार्य हुए हैं।

इस तकनीक में मुख्यतः गोबर, गौमूत्र तथा प्राकृतिक रूप से खाद (जीवामृत, बीजामृत) का उपयोग कृषि कार्य में किया जाता है। जिससे रासायनिक उर्वरकों के उपयोग में कमी आने से कृषि की लागत में कमी आती है।

कृषि विभाग ने पायलट प्रोजेक्ट की सहमति दी

योजना आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष ने सुझाव दिया, छत्तीसगढ़ में इस तकनीक की उपयोगिता का परीक्षण कर राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन, गौठान गतिविधि एवं अन्य योजनाओं की मदद से पायलट प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया जाये।

कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त डॉ. एम गीता ने इसकी कार्ययोजना तैयार करने और इसे पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में लागू करने पर सहमति जताई है।

