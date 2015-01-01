पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदिरा प्रियदर्शनी नेचर सफारी:1450 एकड़ में नेचर सफारी शुरू, यहां सैकड़ों एनिमल, अपनी गाड़ी से कर सकते हैं साइटिंग

रायपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर से 45 किलोमीटर दूर माेहरेंगा में शुरू की गई है इंदिरा प्रियदर्शनी नेचर सफारी, साऊथ अफ्रीका की तरह यहां 3 फीट ऊंची घास के मैदान, 45 मीटर ऊंचे वॉच टावर पर खड़े होकर देख सकते हैं घना जंगल
  • नेचर सफारी में अपनी गाड़ी से साइटिंग करने पर 500 रुपए और वन विभाग की गाड़ी से सैर करने पर देनी होगी 750 रुपए फीस

राजधानी से 45 किलोमीटर दूर बलौदाबाजार रोड पर खरोरा के करीब मोहरेंगा में अब आप जंगल की सैर कर सकते हैं। यहां 1450 एकड़ में इंदिरा प्रियदर्शनी नेचर सफारी डेवलप की गई है। यहां एंट्री करते ही आपको घने जंगल की सैर करने का अहसास होगा। रियल फील के लिए यहां सबकुछ नेचुरल रखा गया है। किसी तरह की कोई बनावट नहीं। जंगल के एक हिस्से में तीन-तीन फीट लंबी घास के बड़े मैदान हैं जो आपको साउथ अफ्रीका के जंगलों का अहसास कराएंगे। बरसों पहले हिरण-चीतल के झुंड ने इस इलाके में पनाह ली थी। वन विभाग को पता चला तो लोहे की फेंसिंग कर उन्हें संरक्षित कर लिया गया। उसके बाद से ये सुरक्षित जंगल बन गया। अब इसे पर्यटकों के लिए नेचर सफारी के तौर पर ओपन किया गया है। मोहरेंगा की नेचर सफारी में 300 से ज्यादा हिरणों और चीतलों का झुंड है। 400 से ज्यादा जंगली सूअर ने यहां बसेरा बनाया है। पूरी तरह से नेचुरल जंगल होने के कारण यहां नील गाय, सफेद उल्लू, बाज, सहित कई प्रजातियों के पक्षियों का भी बसेरा है।

जंगल के बीचों-बीच बनाया गया है वॉच टावर
जंगल के बीचों-बीच 45 मीटर का वॉच टाॅवर बनाया गया है। लोग इस पर चढ़कर घना जंगल देख सकते हैं। रेंजर फिरोज बेग और डिप्टी रेंजर दीपक तिवारी ने बताया कि सफारी में 10 किलोमीटर की साइटिंग है। वन विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार पीसीसीएफ राकेश चतुर्वेदी जब रायपुर में सीसीएफ हुआ करते थे, तब उन्हें मोहरेंगा के बारे में जानकारी मिली। उन्होंने फेंसिंग कराकर यहां जानवरों को संरक्षित करने की पहल की।

10 किलोमीटर की साइटिंग के दौरान गाइड भी उपलब्ध कराएगा विभाग
यहां पर्यटक खुद की गाड़ी में साइटिंग कर सकते हैं। साइटिंग के लिए 500 रुपए फीस देनी होगी। ये फीस प्रति व्हीकल का है। व्हीकल में चार मेंबर की फैमिली सैर कर सकती है। विभाग की ओर से गाइड भी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। ऐसे पर्यटक जो वन विभाग की जिप्सी में सैर करना चाहते हैं, उन्हें 750 रुपए शुल्क देना होगा। 10 किलोमीटर की साइटिंग के साथ वॉच टावर पर भी ले जाया जाएगा।
ऐसे पहुंच सकते हैं : ये रायपुर से 45 किमी दूर है। रायपुर से मांढर होकर खरोरा पहुंचने के बाद तिल्दा रोड पर 6 किमी की दूरी तय करते ही मोहरेंगा नेचर सफारी में प्रवेश कर लेंगे।

  • नेचर सफारी में घूमने का समय सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तय किया गया है। इसके बाद यहां एंट्री बैन है।
  • यहां आपको जंगल की सैर करने का अहसास होगा। एंट्री गेट पर गार्डन बनाने के अलावा, इस एरिया को पूरी तरह नेचुरल रखा गया है।
  • गांव की जरूरतमंद महिलाओं का स्व सहायता समूह बनाकर गढ़कलेवा रेस्तरां खोला गया है। यहां पर्यटकाें काे छत्तीसगढ़ी व्यंजन पराेसा जा रहा है।
  • यहां तीन-तीन फीट लंबी घास के बड़े मैदान भी हैं, जो आपकाे साउथ अफ्रीका के जंगल में सैर करने का अहसास कराएंगे।
  • जंगल के कुछ हिस्सों में पक्षियों का झुंड रहता है। वहां पर्यटक बर्ड वाॅचिंग का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे।
  • सफारी के भीतर तीन प्राकृतिक तालाब हैं। तालाब के किनारे छायादार झोपड़ी है, जिसे गपुड़ा नाम दिया गया है। साइटिंग के दौरान यहां की सैर भी कराई जाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें