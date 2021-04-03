पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नक्सलियों पर शिकंजा:बीजापुर में 5 हजार रुपए का इनामी नक्सली गिरफ्तार; दंतेवाड़ा जेल ब्रेक सहित हत्या, विस्फोट में रहा शामिल

बीजापुर20 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत 5 हजार रुपए के इनामी नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत 5 हजार रुपए के इनामी नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • नेलसनार क्षेत्र में फुंडरी के जंगलों में घेराबंदी कर जवानों ने पकड़ा
  • नक्सल विरोधी अभियान जवान बोदली और फुंडरी की ओर निकले थे

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत 5 हजार रुपए के इनामी नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पकड़े गए नक्सली पर हत्या, बलवा, विस्फोट सहित दंतेवाड़ा में जेल ब्रेक करने का मामला दर्ज है। पुलिस को उसकी लंबे समय से तलाश थी। नेलसनार थाना पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को फुंडरी के जंगलों में घेराबंदी कर उसे पकड़ा है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत थाना नेलसनार से जिला पुलिस बल की टीम बोदली और फुंडरी की ओर रवाना हुई थी। अभियान के दौरान सूचना मिली कि फुंडरी के जंगलों में पटेलपारा निवासी नक्सली लालू लेकामी उर्फ बोक्का के होने की सूचना मिली। इस पर जवानों ने घेराबंदी की और उसे जंगल में ही धर दबोचा।

कोर्ट से 7 स्थाई वारंट भी लंबित थे, बलवा और आर्म्स एक्ट में रहा शामिल
पकड़े गए नक्सली के खिलाफ थाना नेलसनार में हत्या, हत्या का प्रयास, बलवा, आर्म्स एक्ट, विस्फोटक पदार्थ अधिनियम के मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके अलावा कोर्ट से भी सात स्थाई वारंट लंबित हैं।

  • साल 2007 : दंतेवाड़ा जेल ब्रेक की घटना में भी शामिल था ।
  • दिसंबर 2009 : पल्लेवाया और पुन्नेड के बीच जंगल में पुलिस टीम पर हमला
  • मई 2010 : सलवा जुडुम कार्यकर्ता की हत्या में शामिल और अन्य लोगों पर हमला।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें