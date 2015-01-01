पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सली वारदात नाकाम:बीजापुर में प्रेशर स्विच से कनेक्ट 4 किलो का IED, सुकमा में 10-10 किलो के 2 IED और स्पाइक होल मिले

बीजापुर/सुकमा5 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने 4 किलो का आईईडी विस्फोटक बरामद किया है। इसे प्रेशर स्विच के साथ कनेक्ट किया गया था।
  • बीजापुर में गंगालूर क्षेत्र के बददेपारा के पास CRPF और कोबरा बटालियन ने बरामद किया
  • जवानों को निशाना बनाने के लिए लगाए गए थे, एरिया डोमिनेशन और डि-माइनिंग पर निकले थे

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर और सुकमा में जवानों ने सोमवार को नक्सलियों की बड़ी वारदात के मंसूबों को नाकाम कर दिया। बीजापुर में जवानों ने 4 किलो का IED विस्फोटक बरामद किया है। इसे प्रेशर स्विच के साथ कनेक्ट किया गया था। वहीं, सुकमा में भी 10-10 किलो के दो IED विस्फोटक और 15 स्पाइक होल मिले हैं।

सुकमा में सोमवार को कोबरा 206वीं बटालियन DRG और STF के जवान संयुक्त रूप से सर्चिंग पर निकले थे। इस दौरान जवानों ने 10-10 किलो के दो IED विस्फोटक बरामद किए। वहीं, 15 से अधिक स्पाइक होल भी जवानों ने जब्त किए हैं। इन्हें जवानों को निशाना बनाने के लिए नक्सलियों ने लगाया था। फिलहाल, सर्चिंग जारी है।

पगडंडी पर टिफिन में लगाया गया था विस्फोटक
बीजापुर के गंगालूर थाना क्षेत्र में CRPF 85वीं बटालियन व कोबरा 210 वीं बटालियन के जवान संयुक्त रूप से डोमिनेशन व डि-माइनिंग पर निकले थे। सुबह करीब 10.55 बजे गंगालूर-बद्देपारा जाने के मार्ग से करीब 500 मीटर दूर पगडंडी रास्ते पर 4 किलो का आईईडी बरामद किया। नक्सलियों ने आईईडी एक टिफिन में प्रेशर स्विच सिस्टम से लगाया था।

