छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:दो हजार मौतों के करीब प्रदेश, 2005 नए मरीज मिले, 53 मौतें

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
धमतरी के जिला अस्पताल के सभी वार्डों में ऑक्सीजन पाइप लगाने का काम पूरा हो गया है।
  • लगातार कम हो रहे कोरोना के एक्टिव केस

छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 2005 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें रायपुर के 185 नए मामले शामिल हैं। प्रदेश में मौत का आंकड़ा दो हजार के करीब पहुंच गया है। इस बीच 53 मरीजों की मौत हुई, जिनमें रायपुर से भी एक है। इन्हें मिलाकर प्रदेश में अब तक कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 1989 हो गई है। इस हफ्ते के शुरुआती तीन दिन में ही मौतों की संख्या 142 से अधिक हो गई है। लेकिन सूत्रों का कहना है कि मौतों की यह संख्या वास्तविक नहीं है। इसमें पिछले तीन माह में हुई मौतों के वह आंकड़े एडजस्ट किए जा रहे हैं, जो उस वक्त रिकाॅर्ड में नहीं आए थे। जानकारों के मुताबिक यह संख्या मौतों की कुल संख्या की 50 फीसदी यानी आधी है। शेष आधी मौतें पूर्व में हुई थीं, लेकिन जिलों से आंकड़े नहीं मिलने की वजह से इन्हें रिकार्ड में शामिल नहीं किया गया था।

मौतों का रिकाॅर्ड ठीक करने की भी ट्रेनिंग
हेल्थ विभाग के मीडिया इंचार्ज डॉक्टर सुभाष पांडे के मुताबिक शनिवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जिलों को मौत के आंकड़ों को बिंदुवार देने के लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। दरअसल, प्रदेश में कोरोना मौतों को लेकर विभाग की ओर से डेथ ऑडिट किया जा रहा है।

