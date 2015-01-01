पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में दुष्कर्म:पड़ोसी ने किया 12 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, भाई बचाने पहुंचा तो उससे भी मारपीट की; आरोपी फरार

गौरेला17 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के नवनिर्मित जिले गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में पड़ोसी ने ही 12 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म किया। घटना के समय बच्ची अपनी नानी के घर जा रही थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • गौरेला क्षेत्र में रात की घटना, पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
  • नानी के घर जा रही थी बच्ची, आरोपी मुंह बंद कर उठाकर ले गया

छत्तीसगढ़ के नवनिर्मित जिले गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में पड़ोसी ने ही 12 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म किया। घटना के समय बच्ची अपनी नानी के घर जा रही थी। इसी दौरान पड़ोसी युवक उसे उठाकर ले गया। इस दौरान बच्ची को बचाने के लिए उसका भाई पहुंचा तो आरोपी ने उससे भी मारपीट की। किसी तरह से बच्ची बचकर अपने घर पहुंची। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, गौरेला क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 12 साल की बच्ची मंगलवार रात करीब 8 बजे पास में रहने वाली अपनी नानी के घर जा रही थी। इसी दौरान पड़ोस में रहने वाला 25 साल का पवन कुमार राठौर पहुंच गया। वह रास्ते से बच्ची का मुंह बंद कर उसे सुनसान जगह पर उठा ले गया और दुष्कर्म करने लगा। बच्ची रोने और चिल्लाने लगी। आवाज सुनकर बच्ची का भाई उसे बचाने पहुंचा।

ग्रामीण और अन्य लोग पहुंचे तो आरोपी भाग निकला
इस पर आरोपी ने उससे हाथापाई की। आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण और अन्य लोग पहुंचे तो आरोपी भाग निकला। इसके बाद परिजन थाने पहुंचे और मामला दर्ज कराया। पुलिस उच्चाधिकारियों ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एक टीम का गठन किया। जिसने बुधवार को आरोपी पवन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इससे पहले भी जिले में दुष्कर्म के कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

