  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • New Rules To Give More Opportunities To Local Students, Complaint Of Native Certificate Will Be Investigated In 3 Days

एमबीबीएस में प्रवेश:स्थानीय छात्रों को ज्यादा मौके देने के लिए नए नियम, मूल निवासी प्रमाण पत्र की शिकायत की 3 दिन में होगी जांच

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

छात्रों ने मेडिकल कालेजों में दाखिले के लिए नीट का फार्म जिस राज्य में भरा, यहां एमबीबीएस के एडमिशन के दौरान उसी फार्म की एक प्रति जमा करना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है, ताकि यह पता लगाया जा सके कि छात्र वास्तव में किस राज्य का निवासी है। यही नहीं, छत्तीसगढ़ के किसी भी कालेज में नीट के आधार पर एमबीबीएस में दाखिला लेने वाले किसी छात्र के प्रमाणपत्रों को लेकर शिकायत हुई तो तीन दिन के भीतर उसके दस्तावेजों की जांच की जाएगी। मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तरप्रदेश, बिहार व पश्चिम बंगाल के अलावा दूसरे राज्यों के 14 से ज्यादा छात्रों को प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस सीटों का आवंटन होने के बाद मचे बवाल को ध्यान में रखते हुए डीएमई दफ्तर ने यह फैसला किया है। बाहरी छात्रों को यहां मेडिकल कालेजों में एडमिशन पर आईएमए तथा पालकों के ऐतराज के बाद मामला सीएम तक पहुंचा था। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शुक्रवार को डीएमई डॉ. आरके सिंह को इस मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। इस आधार पर डीएमई कार्यालय में शनिवार को काउंसिलिंग कमेटी के अधिकारियों, आईएमए के पदाधिकारी व पालकों की बैठक हुई। इसमें डोमिसाइल संबंधी कई निर्णय लिए गए। यह तय हुआ कि अब भी छात्रों को यह शपथपत्र देना होगा कि उन्होंने कॉलेज में दो दस्तावेज जमा किया है, वह सही है। सही नहीं होने पर एडमिशन रद्द किया जा सकता है। हालांकि ऐसे शपथपत्र 2017 से भरवाए जा रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद दूसरे राज्यों के छात्र प्रदेश के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन ले रहे हैं। प्रदेश के निवास प्रमाण पत्र में ये स्पष्ट रूप से लिखा रहता है कि छग के अलावा दूसरे राज्य का अगर मूल निवास प्रमाणपत्र होगा, वह अवैध माना जाएगा। आईएमए के सदस्य व पालकों ने कहा कि दूसरे राज्यों के छात्रों को एडमिशन देने से मूल निवासियों का नुकसान हो रहा है। ऐसे में मूल निवास प्रमाणपत्र की बारीकी से जांच जरूरी है।

मूल निवासी प्रमाणपत्र में तकनीकी पेंच से दिक्कत : प्रदेश में अभी जो मूल निवास प्रमाणपत्र बन रहे हैं, उसमें प्रदेश में 10-12वीं पढ़ाई अनिवार्य नहीं है। 2018 में डीएमई के अधिकारी निवास प्रमाणपत्र के लिए ये बिंदु शामिल करना चाहते थे, लेकिन उच्चाधिकारियों ने मना कर दिया। उनका तर्क था कि प्रदेश के कई छात्र कोटा में जाकर नीट की कोचिंग लेते हैं। वे 12वीं की पढ़ाई राजस्थान में करते हैं। ऐसे में उनका नुकसान होगा। इसके बाद डीएमई के अधिकारी कुछ बाेल नहीं पाए। जानकारों का कहना है कि मूल निवासी के लिए 10-12वीं पढ़ाई छग के किसी स्कूल में होना अनिवार्य किया जाना चाहिए।

पीजी वालों को ज्यादा नुकसान
बाहरी छात्रों की वजह से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट यानी एमडी व एमएस डिग्री की पढ़ाई के लिए मूल निवासियों को नुकसान ज्यादा हो रहा है। जानकारों के मुताबिक पीजी में एडमिशन के लिए अनिवार्य शर्तों में छात्र को प्रदेश के किसी मेडिकल कॉलेज में एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करना अनिवार्य है। ऐसे में प्रदेश के ऐसे छात्र, जो दूसरे राज्यों में जाकर एमबीबीएस कर रहे हैं, वे छग में पीजी नहीं कर सकते। एमबीबीएस के आल इंडिया कोटे में 15% छात्र देश के दूसरे राज्यों से होते हैं। यही छात्र प्री-पीजी में अच्छे अंक लाकर पीजी की अच्छी सीटों में एडमिशन लेने में कामयाब हो जाते हैं। प्रदेश के छात्रों के लिए नॉन क्लीनिकल विभाग की सीटें बचती हैं, जिसमें ज्यादा स्कोप नहीं है। यह नियम डीएमई के अधिकारी ने बनाया था, जो अब तक चल रहा है।

