राज्य में मौसम:अगले 4 दिनों में रात का तापमान 5 से 6 डिग्री गिरने के आसार, प्रदेश में बढ़ेगी ठंड

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर रायगढ़ की है।
  • मध्यप्रदेश में ऊपरी हवा का बना चक्रवात, आज बारिश की संभावना

राजधानी सहित पूरे प्रदेश में छाए बादल छंटने के बाद अगले 4 दिनों में रात का तापमान 5 से 6 डिग्री तक गिरने के आसार हैं। इससे प्रदेश में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ेगी। उत्तर छत्तीसगढ़ में ज्यादा सर्द रहेंगे, क्योंकि वहां न्यूनतम तापमान राजधानी की अपेक्षा कम रहता है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मध्यप्रदेश में एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना है। इसके असर से मध्य व उत्तर छत्तीसगढ़ में बुधवार को बारिश के आसार हैं। राजधानी में भी बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है। ऊपरी हवा के चक्रवात के असर से उत्तर-पूर्व से ठंडी हवा आएगी, इसलिए सभी जिलों में रात का तापमान गिरेगा।

प्रमुख स्थानों का तापमान

स्थानअधिकतमन्यूनतम
रायपुर28.419.8
बिलासपुर24.619
पेंड्रारोड21.816.8
अंबिकापुर2015.6
जगदलपुर29.615.5
दुर्ग30.217.7

मंगलवार को राजधानी का अधिकतम तापमान 28.4 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य था। वहीं रात का तापमान सामान्य से छह डिग्री ज्यादा 19.8 डिग्री रहा। महाराष्ट्र में बने चक्रवात के असर से सोमवार को प्रदेश के कई जिलों में हल्की बारिश हुई। राजधानी में भी कहीं कम तो कहीं ज्यादा बूंदाबांदी हुई। मंगलवार को सुबह ठंड का अहसास हुआ। दिन में बादल छंटने व धूप खिलने से दिन का तापमान एक डिग्री बढ़ गया, जबकि रात का तापमान सोमवार जैसा ही रहा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र लालपुर के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि बुधवार से बादल के साथ रात का तापमान गिरने लगेगा। आने वाले दिनों में ठंड मंे अच्छी बढ़ोत्तरी होगी।

