कोरोना के खिलाफ जनवरी जिंदाबाद:छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरिया, सुकमा, नारायणपुर और बीजापुर जिलों में सबकी जान बच गई, कुछ राहत में बीते ये 29 दिन

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोराेना के संक्रमण की रफ्तार थमती दिख रही है। वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होने से लोगों में महामारी में डर भी थोड़ा कम हुआ है। अभी सामान्य लोगों को वैक्सीन नहीं लग पा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोराेना के संक्रमण की रफ्तार थमती दिख रही है। वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होने से लोगों में महामारी में डर भी थोड़ा कम हुआ है। अभी सामान्य लोगों को वैक्सीन नहीं लग पा रहा है।
  • जनवरी में थमती दिखी संक्रमण की रफ्तार, कल आए केवल 370 केस
  • मौतें अभी भी चिंता का विषय, लेकिन पिछले कुछ महीनों की तुलना में कम

छत्तीसगढ़ के चार जिलों के लिए जनवरी जिंदाबाद रही है। यहां बीते 29 दिनों में कोरोना से संक्रमित किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। इन जिलों में सरगुजा संभाग का कोरिया और बस्तर संभाग के सुकमा, नारायणपुर और बीजापुर शामिल हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से यहां संक्रमण के नये मामले भी नहीं आए हैं।

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से अब तक 304686 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें से 1679 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अगस्त से लेकर नवम्बर तक यह संक्रमण अपने चरम पर रहा। सर्वाधिक मौतें इसी बीच हुई हैं। लेकिन जनवरी कुछ राहत लेकर आया है। एक जनवरी से 29 जनवरी की रात 8 बजे तक छत्तीसगढ़ के 28 जिलाें में 357 लोगों की मौत हुई है। लेकिन सरगुजा संभाग के कोरिया और बस्तर संभाग के तीन जिलों सुकमा, नारायणपुर और बीजापुर में कोई मौत नहीं हुई। 31 दिसम्बर तक कोरिया में 37 लोगों की जान जा चुकी थी। सुकमा में 10 लोग, नारायणपुर में 2 और बीजापुर के 28 लोग इस महामारी की वजह से मारे जा चुके थे।

इस महीने संक्रमण की रफ्तार भी थमती दिख रही है। पिछले कुछ सप्ताह से प्रतिदिन औसतन 20 हजार लोगों की जांच के बाद 500 मरीज मिल रहे थे। शुक्रवार रात तक केवल 370 नये मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं मौतों की डरावनी संख्या भी केवल 4 तक सिमट गई है। इन आंकड़ों से स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने राहत की सांस ली है। डॉक्टरों को लग रहा है कि अब कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार कुछ कम होती दिख रही है। हालांकि मौतें अभी भी चिंता का विषय बनी हुई हैं। इस बीच रिकवरी की दर भी बढ़कर 97 प्रतिशत के करीब पहुंच गई है। मतलब 100 संक्रमितों में से 97 को इलाज से ठीक कर दिया जा रहा है।

अभी रायपुर, दुर्ग और कबीरधाम में सबसे अधिक खतरा

संक्रमण का सबसे बड़ा हॉटस्पॉट रहा रायपुर अभी भी खतरे की जद में है। पिछले 29 दिनों में यहां 52 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। दूसरे स्थान पर दुर्ग जिला है, यहां 49 मौतें दर्ज हुई हैं। कबीरधाम जिले में 41 मौते और महासमुंद के 26 लोगों की मौत कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से एक महीने में हुई है। रायगढ़ और बिलासपुर जिलों में भी मौतों का आंकड़ा दहाई के अंक में है।

इन वजहों से सुरक्षित रह गये चार जिले

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रवक्ता डॉ. सुभाष पाण्डेय ने बताया, कोरोना संक्रमण की ऑडिट में सामने आया था कि घनी आबादी और ज्यादा आवाजाही वाले क्षेत्रों में संक्रमण का प्रभाव अधिक रहा है। यहां मौतें भी अधिक संख्या में हुई हैं। दूर-दराज के कम आबादी और बाहरी आवाजाही से दूर के जिलों में संक्रमण कम हुआ। फैला नहीं और समय से पहचान हो जाने पर उनको ठीक भी कर लिया गया।

शून्य संख्या वाले चारो वनाें से घिरे आदिवासी बहुल जिले हैं। यहां की दूर-दूर बसी आबादी और शहरों से कम आवाजाही की वजह से यहां संक्रमण का प्रभाव कम रहा। वहीं राजधानी रायपुर प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा बाजार है। दूसरे प्रदेशों से भी अधिकतर लोग यहां आकर ही दूसरी जगह जाते हैं। दूसरे यहां घनी और बड़ी आबादी है। जिलों का आकार बड़ा होने की वजह से भी यहां संक्रमण के आंकड़े अधिक दिखते हैं।

अभी लापरवाही भारी पड़ेगी

डॉक्टरों ने चेताया है कि कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार थमती दिखने के बावजूद उत्साह में लापरवाही ठीक नहीं। यह भारी पड़ सकती है। डॉक्टरों ने भीड़ से बचने, उचित दूरी बनाकर रखने, घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क लगाने आैर थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में साबुन से अथवा सेनिटाइजर से हाथ धोते रहने की हिदायत दी है।

