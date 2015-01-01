पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभनपुर हत्याकांड पर राजनीति:भाजपा का आरोप - मां, पत्नी व बच्चाें का गला घाेटने वाले युवक का स्मार्ट कार्ड तक नहीं बना

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
केन्द्री में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलते रमन, कौशिक, सुनील सोनी व अन्य नेता।

भाजपा के शीर्ष नेताओं ने गुरुवार को केंद्री में सनसनीखेज घटनाक्रम में पांच सदस्यों को खाेने वाले परिवार से भेंट की। परिवार से बातचीत के बाद भाजपा ने यह दावा किया है कि जिस युवक ने अपनी मां, पत्नी और बच्चों का गला घोंटा, वह बेरोजगार था। उसके नाम पर स्मार्ट कार्ड नहीं था, इसलिए बीमार पत्नी का इलाज नहीं करा पाया। भाजपा ने पूरे मामले में राज्य सरकार पर संवेदनहीनता का आरोप लगाया है। साथ ही, न्यायिक जांच की मांग की है। पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन सिंह ने पीड़ित परिवार को आर्थिक मदद की है। पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन, नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक, सांसद सुनील सोनी, पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर साहू और भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता गुरुवार को दोपहर केंद्री पहुंचे। उन्होंने मृतकों के परिवार वालों से कमलेश साहू व अन्य सदस्यों की आर्थिक व सामाजिक पहलुओं की जानकारी ली। कमलेश के बड़े भाई डोमार साहू ने भाजपा नेताओं को बताया कि कमलेश वेल्डर था। उसकी पत्नी भी रायपुर में मजदूरी करने जाती थी। लॉकडाउन के बाद कमलेश का रोजगार छिन गया था। उसकी पत्नी को बीमारी थी, जिसका इलाज नहीं कर पा रहा था। भाजपा नेताओं के मुताबिक डोमार ने उन्हें बताया है कि पुलिस ने जो सुसाइड नोट दिखाया, वह कमलेश की लिखावट से अलग था। पूरी जानकारी भी परिवार को नहीं दी गई थी। इस दौरान अशोक बजाज, गुलाब टिकरिहा, बॉबी कश्यप, गौरीशंकर श्रीवास, युधिष्ठिर चंद्राकर, चेतना गुप्ता आदि मौजूद थे। पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन ने कहा कि घटनास्थल पहुंचकर जो जानकारी सामने आई है, उससे यह स्पष्ट है कि यह सामान्य या छोटी घटना नहीं है। इसकी सूक्ष्मता से जांच होनी चाहिए। भाजपा पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। नेता प्रतिपक्ष कौशिक ने कहा कि कमलेश एक सामान्य व्यक्ति था। उसकी मानसिक स्थिति भी ठीक नहीं थी। कोई नशा नहीं करता था। पत्नी की की बीमारी से चिंतित था। कई बार कोशिश के बावजूद स्मार्ट कार्ड नहीं बना। राजधानी से लगे होने के बावजूद सरकार को कोई मंत्री परिजनों से नहीं मिला, न ही कोई मदद दी।

सत्ता में थे तो कितनी आत्महत्याओं को संज्ञान में लिया था: भूपेश
केन्द्री गांव में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत पर भाजपा के हमले पर सीएम भूपेश ने तीखा पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉक्टर रमन सिंह 15 साल सत्ता में रहे हैं, उन्होंने कितनी बार किसी आत्महत्या की घटना को संज्ञान में लिया है। अब वो सिर्फ राजनीति करना चाहते हैं। सीएम ने कहा कि यह बहुत ही दुखद घटना है। इसकी जांच भी करवाई जा रही है। जो भी उचित होगा कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

