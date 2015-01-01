पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रियों को सुविधा:राजधानी से अब 4 एयरलाइंस की उड़ानें, विस्तारा के बाद फ्लाय बिग की नई उड़ान 30 से

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

विस्तारा एयरलाइंस के बाद राजधानी में चौथी नई एयरलाइंस ने भी दस्तक दे दी है। घरेलू उड़ानों में बेहतर सेवाएं देने के लिए जाने वाली कंपनी फ्लाय बिग अब रायपुर से भी अपने विमानों का संचालन करेगी। नई एयरलाइंस की पहली फ्लाइट 30 दिसंबर से इंदौर-रायपुर-इंदौर के लिए शुरू हो रही है। इंदौर आने-जाने वाले लोग लंबे समय से इस उड़ान की मांग कर रहे थे। अब रायपुर से एयर इंडिया, इंडिगो और विस्तार के साथ फ्लाय बिग की उड़ानें संचालित होंगी।
एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर राकेश आर सहाय ने बताया कि नई एयरलाइंस की पहली फ्लाइट इंदौर से उड़ान भरकर सुबह 7.30 बजे रायपुर पहुंच जाएगी। रायपुर से सुबह 8 बजे इंदौर के लिए उड़ान भरेगी। फिलहाल यह फ्लाइट 15 जनवरी तक हफ्ते में तीन दिन सोमवार, बुधवार और शुक्रवार को उड़ान भरेगी। लेकिन 16 जनवरी से यही सीधी उड़ान हफ्ते में सातों दिन संचालित की जाएगी। एयरलाइंस कंपनी को 14 दिसंबर को डीजीसीए से सभी तरह के प्रमाण पत्र मिलने के बाद रायपुर एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने भी उड़ानों को मंजूरी दे दी है। एयरपोर्ट में कंपनी को टिकटों और अन्य कामों के लिए एक काउंटर भी आवंटित किया जाएगा। इसकी प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। एयरलाइंस का यह विमान 72 सीटों वाला होगा। कंपनी के अफसरों का कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में इसकी उड़ानों का विस्तार भोपाल और अहमदाबाद के साथ ही कई अन्य शहरों के लिए भी किया जाएगा।
पटना के लिए बंद फ्लाइट शुरू करने की मांग : नई फ्लाइटों का सिलसिला शुरू होने के बाद पटना के लिए भी नई फ्लाइट शुरू करने की मांग तेज हो गई है। छत्तीसगढ़ के व्यापारिक संगठनों और कई सामाजिक संस्थानों का कहना है कि बिहार के लोग बड़ी संख्या में छत्तीसगढ़ में रह रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन में ट्रेनों की संख्या भी कम है। ऐसे में पटना के लिए सीधी उड़ान को फिर से शुरू करना चाहिए।

चेन्नई के लिए नई उड़ान कल से
चेन्नई के लिए एक बार फिर से उड़ान शुरू की जा रही है। इंडिगो एयरलाइंस की नई फ्लाइट (6ई-6212) 18 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। चेन्नई से यह फ्लाइट सुबह 11 बजे उड़ान भरकर 12.50 को रायपुर पहुंचेगी। रायपुर से दोपहर 1.20 को उड़कर 3.10 बजे को चेन्नई पहुंच जाएगी। अभी यह फ्लाइट हफ्ते में पांच दिन सोम, मंगल, बुध, शुक्र और रविवार को चलेगी। फिलहाल दिल्ली के लिए 7 और मुंबई के लिए 5 फ्लाइटें संचालित की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकभी वेटर थे, फिर केक बनाने का बिजनेस शुरू किया, आज करोड़ों का टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें