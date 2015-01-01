पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश में घरेलू सिलेंडर 50 रुपए महंगा:अब 765 में मिलेगा, 15 दिन में दूसरी बार बढ़ाई गई कीमत, पुरानी बुकिंग में भी नई दरें

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • 62 लाख उपभोक्ताओं की जेब पर खुली चोट, आज से बढ़ी हुई दर होगी लागू
  • तेल कंपनियां पहले एक महीने में रेट तय करती थीं लेकिन इस बार सिर्फ 15 दिन में ही बढ़ाए दाम

घरेलू सिलेंडरों की कीमत तेल कंपनियों ने मंगलवार से 50 रुपए बढ़ा दी है। प्रदेश के 62 लाख उपभोक्ताओं को अब घरेलू सिलेंडर 765 रुपए में मिलेंगे। पिछले 15 दिन में दूसरी बार कीमतें 50 रु. बढ़ाई गई है। कीमत बढ़ने के साथ ही एजेंसियों ने बुधवार को की जाने वाली होम डिलीवरी की बुकिंग कैंसिल कर दी है। बुकिंग करवाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को मोबाइल पर नई कीमत का मैसेज कर दिया गया है। उपभोक्ताओं को होम डिलीवरी तो दी जाएगी, लेकिन कीमत बढ़ी हुई वसूली जाएगी। उपभोक्ताओं को भेजे गए मैसेज में स्पष्ट लिखा गया है कि तेल कंपनियों द्वारा कीमत बढ़ाए जाने के कारण सिलेंडर पुरानी दर पर नहीं मिलेगा। पिछली बार जब कीमत बढ़ाई गई थी, तब भी एजेंसियों द्वारा होम डिलीवरी की बुकिंग कैंसिल कर नई कीमत वसूली गई थी। तेल कंपनियां पहले एक महीने में सिलेंडर के दाम तय करती थीं लेकिन केंद्र सरकार से खुली छूट के कारण इस बार महंगे पेट्रोल और डीजल की मार झेल रहे आम आदमी के लिए 15 दिन में ही दो बार सिलेंडर महंगा कर दिया।

इस साल सिर्फ शुरुआती 4 महीने ही मिली सब्सिडी

माहकुल दामसब्सिडीदेने पड़े
जनवरी701143.10557.90
फरवरी701276.71424.29
मार्च792.5216.24576.26
अप्रैल731147.67583.33

ढाबों व होटल में काम आने वाले 19 किलो के कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर के दामों में 36.50 रु. बढ़ाए गए। अब ये 1343.50 रु. का होगा।

4 बड़े कारण; जिन्होंने सिलेंडर में महंगाई की गैस भर दी
1. उज्ज्वला योजना
सरकार ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान जो उज्जवला योजना के लिए जो निशुल्क सिलेंडर दिए हैं। उनकी भरपाई भी तेल कंपनियां करने में लगी हैं। राजस्थान में इस योजना के तहत करीब 63 लाख उपभोक्ता हैं।

2. तीन तरह के टैक्स
सरकार के 3 तरह के टैक्स हैं, जिससे पेट्रोल-डीजल व एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर के दाम बढ़े हैं। केंद्र ने पेट्रोल-डीजल पर 103% एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगाई। राज्य ने प्रति ली. 38% वैट लगा रखा है। 1.50 रु. ली. रोड सेस।

3. सर्दियों में मांग बढ़ना
सर्दियों में यूरोपियन व रशियन देशों में एलपीजी की डिमांड बढ़ जाती है। क्योंकि यहां घर गर्म रखने के लिए हीटर आदि संसाधन उपयोग होते हैं। इनमें एलपीजी अधिक उपयोग होती है क्योंकि यह सस्ती पड़ती है।

4. ट्रांसपोर्टेशन महंगा
पेट्रोलियम वाहनों का ट्रांसपोर्टेशन महंगा है। रिफाइनरी से पेट्रोल पंप तक पेट्रोल, डीजल और एलपीजी सुरक्षित पहुंचाने के लिए बेहतर संसाधनों का अभाव है। इसमें करीब 26.56 रुपए प्रति लीटर का खर्च आता है।

