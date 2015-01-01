पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल जीवन मिशन:अब जिलास्तर पर कलेक्टर टेंडर करेंगे, 7000 करोड़ के टेंडर फिर से होंगे

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • मुख्य सचिव की कमेटी की जांच रिपोर्ट और योजना के रिव्यू के बाद सीएम बघेल के निर्देश

जल जीवन मिशन के टेंडर पीएचई के द्वारा सेंट्रलाइज तरीके से नहीं होंगे बल्कि अब जिला स्तर पर कलेक्टर करेंगे। 7 हजार करोड़ के विवादास्पद टेंडर को लेकर मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता वाली कमेटी के साथ शुक्रवार को सीएम भूपेश बघेल की हुई बैठक में यह नया फैसला हुआ। कमेटी के एक आला सदस्य ने बताया कि केंद्र ने जल जीवन मिशन के लिए जिला स्तर पर टेंडर की गाइडलाइन दी है। सीएम बघेल ने इसे ही अपनाने के निर्देश दिए। चूंकि टेंडर रद्द करने का फैसला कैबिनेट ने लिया था इसलिए इस अहम बदलाव पर भी कैबिनेट की मंजूरी ली जाएगी। उसके बाद टेंडर का कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सीएम ने शुक्रवार को इस मुद्दे पर दो दौर की रिव्यू मीटिंग की। सीएम ने सीएस से अब तक की गई जांच की जानकारी ली।

सीएम बघेल को बताया गया कि सेंट्रलाइज तरीके से टेंडर कर केंद्रीय गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन किया गया है। देश में केवल बिहार ही ऐसा कर रहा है। वहां यह, सभी वर्कस डिपार्टमेंट होता रहा है। कमेटी के एक आला सदस्य ने बताया कि केंद्र ने जल जीवन मिशन के लिए जिला स्तर पर टेंडर की गाइडलाइन दी है। उसके बाद सीएम बघेल ने इसे ही अपनाने की निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने जिला कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में टेंडर कमेटी बनाकर योजना में पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ काम करने कहा। सूत्रों के अनुसार सेंट्रलाइज टेंडर अपनाकर गड़बड़ी की राह तलाशने वाले पीएचई के आधा दर्जन इंजीनियर्स पर आने वाले दिनों में कार्रवाई को लेकर भी चर्चा हुई। बता दें कि इनमें अधिकांश इंजीनियर टेंडर कमेटी के सदस्य हैं।

प्रदेश के ठेकेदार भी यही मांग कर रहे थे
बता दें कि प्रदेश के ठेकेदार सेंट्रलाइज टेंडर से नाराज थे। विभाग ने केंद्रीय गाइडलाइन के खिलाफ जाकर बाहरी फर्मों को बड़े पैमाने पर ठेके देने की तैयारी कर ली थी। इसकी शिकायत होने पर ही सीएम बघेल ने 7000 करोड़ के टेंडर रद्द कर दिया था। स्थानीय ठेकदार जिला स्तर पर ठेके की व्यवस्था लागू करने की मांग कर रहे थे। दैनिक भास्कर ने भी गुरुवार को प्रकाशित खबर में इस बदलाव की जानकारी दे दी थी।

पहले जिलों से मंजूरी ली जाएगी
सूत्रों के अनुसार केंद्र की मूल योजना के अनुसार हर जिले से ग्रामीणों की मांग के अनुसार कुल नल जल कनेक्शन की योजना को मंजूरी दी जानी है। इसके लिए कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में टेंडर कमेटियां बनाई जाएंगी। जिलों से मंजूरी इसलिए जरुरी कि इसमें से 10 फीसदी राशि पंचायतों के द्वारा दी जानी है।

