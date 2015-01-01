पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:अब चौबेबांधा की तरफ लगेगा पुन्नी मेला

नवापारा राजिम5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महानदी को प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए ओएसडी ने लोगों से राय-मशविरा किया

पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने नई जगह पर माघी पुन्नी मेला लगाने की घोषणा की थी। इसको अमल में लाने के लिए शनिवार को ओएसडी गिरीश बिस्सा और जिला अधिकारियों ने 54 एकड़ भूमि का निरीक्षण किया। मेले के लिए चिन्हित स्थल पर नवापारा और राजिम कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता भी उपस्थित थे।

मेला स्थल को पूर्व स्थल से थोड़ा आगे ले जाकर चौबेबांधा की ओर लगाने का प्रयास सरकार द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इसकी घोषणा पिछले मेले के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने की थी। सीएम की घोषणा के अनुसार गरियाबंद कलेक्टर, एसडीएम और तहसीलदार ने 54 एकड़ भूमि को चिन्हित कर लिया है।

अब उसी जगह पर मेला विकसित करने की सरकार की मंशा को पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने यह घोषणा नदी में मेला लगने से नदी में हो रहे प्रदूषण एवं प्रतिवर्ष होने वाले खर्चे को बचाने लिया था।

राजिम तहसीलदार ओमप्रकाश वर्मा के साथ ओएसडी नए मेला स्थल पहुंचे और वहां पत्रकारों, स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं नागरिकों से सलाह मशविरा कर उनसे उक्त स्थल पर आने वाली कठिनाइयों एवं उसके समाधान के लिए राय ली। लोगों की सलाह सुनने के बाद बिस्सा ने कहा कि आपकी भावनाओं को मुख्यमंत्री एवं धर्मस्व मंत्री के समक्ष रखकर गरियाबंद कलेक्टर से चर्चा करेंगे।

ओएसडी ने कहां राजिम महोत्सव, अर्धकुंभ, राजिम कुंभ और अब माघी पुन्नी मेला की व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से चलाते आ रहे हैं। अब आगामी व्यवस्था की रूपरेखा को तराशने का उनका प्रयास है। सरकार ने उनके इस अनुभव का लाभ लेने के लिए नए मेला स्थल को विकसित करने का दायित्व उन्हें दे सकती है। इस अवसर पर पालिकाध्यक्ष धनराज मध्यानी, रतिराम साहू, ताराचंद मेघवानी, रामकुमार गोस्वामी और जीत सिंग सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

