संक्रमण का डर:अब स्कूल 26 जनवरी के बाद ही खुलेंगे, कोरोना के प्रदेश में 1748 केस, 13 मौतें

रायपुर34 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जशपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मां से जन्मे बच्चे के साथ सेल्फी लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। जांच में बच्चा कोरोना निगेटिव पाया गया है।
  • ठंड में कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ने की आशंका

कौशल स्वर्णबेर | प्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों ने डरा दिया है। रविवार को भी प्रदेश में 1748 और रायपुर में 323 केस मिले हैं। प्रदेश में 13 मौतें भी हुईं। इन्हीं वजहों से प्रदेश में अब स्कूल 26 जनवरी के बाद ही खाेले जाने की खबर है। हालांकि अधिकारिक आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ है।
छत्तीसगढ़ में फिलहाल पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन क्लासेज से ही होगी। 26 जनवरी के बाद भी उस समय की परिस्थिति के मुताबिक निर्णय होगा। हो सकता है कि इस बार परीक्षाएं भी ऑनलाइन हों। केन्द्र ने नई गाइडलाइन जारी करते हुए स्कूल के साथ अन्य चीजों को खोलने के लिए राज्य सरकारों को अनुमति दे दी है, लेकिन जिस तरह दिल्ली में स्कूल खोलने के बाद बच्चे बीमार होते गए और फिर दिल्ली सरकार को स्कूल बंद करने का फैसला लेना पड़ा, उसे देखते हुए अन्य राज्यों ने भी स्कूल नहीं खोलने का फैसला किया है। सरकार के प्रवक्ता रविंद्र चौबे और स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री ने फिलहाल स्कूल खोलने की संभावना से इंकार कर दिया है।

रायपुर में 40 दिन बाद 300 से ज्यादा नए केस
प्रदेश में रविवार को कोरोना के 1748 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इस बीच 13 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। वहीं राजधानी में 40 दिन बाद 323 केस मिले। इससे पहले 13 अक्टूबर को 339 मरीज मिले थे। स्थिति को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग का अमला अलर्ट हो गया है।

सीएम भूपेश ने हर्षवर्धन से वैक्सीन पर बात की
सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने केन्द्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डाॅ. हर्षवर्धन से प्रदेश में कोरोना की स्थिति और वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता को लेकर फोन पर बात की। केन्द्रीय मंत्री ने आश्वस्त किया है कि छत्तीसगढ़ का पूरा ध्यान रखेंगे।

सीएम भूपेश ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री को प्रदेश में कोरोना वर्तमान स्थिति, यहां मरीजों के उपचार और आवश्यक स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि वैक्सीन के संबंध में प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के नेतृत्व में विभाग द्वारा तैयारी कर ली गई है।

