मंडी ने रोकी नवा रायपुर की रेल:अब केंद्री के पास रोकना पड़ा पटरी बिछाने का काम, प्रोजेक्ट डेढ़ साल लेट, 1 एकड़ जमीन करानी होगी खाली

रायपुर । अमनेश दुबे3 घंटे पहले
  

नवा रायपुर में रेललाइन बिछाने का काम अब शासन-प्रशासन ही नहीं, रेलवे के लिए बड़ा सिरदर्द बन रहा है। प्रोजेक्ट पहले ही डेढ़ साल लेट हो चुका है। करीब 20 किमी पटरियां बिछनी हैं, लेकिन सिर्फ 5 किमी ही बिछ पाई हैं। इस बीच, पटरियों के लिए जमीन समतल करते हुए एजेंसियां नवा रायपुर के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण स्टाॅप केंद्री तक पहुंचनेवाली ही थीं कि बीच में काम रोकना पड़ गया है। वजह ये है कि पटरियों के रास्ते में धान मंडी आ गई है। वहां धान भी स्टोर हो रहा है। अफसरों का कहना है कि अगर धान मंडी की जमीन मिल भी गई तो जब तक पूरा धान नहीं हटता, तब तक काम रुका रहेगा। इसमें छह महीने भी लग सकते हैं। नवा रायपुर में रेललाइन प्रोजेक्ट तीन साल पहले शुरू हुआ था। मंदिरहसौद से केंद्री तक जाने वाली रेललाइन का ड्राइंग-डिजाइन पहले से मंजूर है और इसी पर काम चल रहा है, लेकिन धान मंडी शिफ्ट नहीं की जा सकी है। इस वजह से काम रोकना पड़ा है। मौके पर पहुंची भास्कर टीम को बताया गया कि काम फिर शुरू करने के लिए मंडी की एक एकड़ जमीन खाली करवानी होगी। काम इसके तुरंत बाद शुरू हो सकता है क्योंकि यह जमीन शासकीय है और अधिग्रहण की जरूरत नहीं है।

डेढ़ किमी अंडरग्राउंड लाइन बनाने का काम रुक गया
एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए रेलवे ने यहां लगभग डेढ़ किमी अंडरग्राउंड रेलवे लाइन डालने का फैसला किया था। उसके लिए करीब 15 फीट गहरा गड्ढा कर उसे समतल किए हुए लगभग एक साल बीत गया, लेकिन पटरियां नहीं बिछाई जा सकी हैं। यही नहीं, केंद्री के पास एक अंडरपास का निर्माण भी बाकी है। जानकारों का कहना है कि अगर यह सारी बाधाएं कुछ हफ्ते में दूर कर ली जाती हैं, एनआरडीए पर्याप्त फंड उपलब्ध करवा देता है, तब भी यह लाइन 2021 में पूरी नहीं हो पाएगी।

1. मुक्तांगन के पास भी पेंच
मुक्तांगन से होकर गुजरने वाली रेललाइन में भी जमीन का पेंच फंस गया है। इसी रास्ते में एक निजी जमीन पर वर्कशॉप बनी है। नवा रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण ने इस जमीन मालिक को कई बार नोटिस दी, लेकिन अभी तक इसे खाली नहीं कराया जा सका है।
2. स्टेशन निर्माण भी रुका
नवा रायपुर में अटल नगर, उद्योग नगर और सीबीडी स्टेशन समेत 4 स्टेशन बनाने हैं, लेकिन इनका काम भी डेढ़ माह से बंद है। वजह ये है कि स्टेशनों को बनाने के लिए 89 करोड़ रुपए का बजट तय किया गया है, लेकिन शासन ने सिर्फ 12 करोड़ ही दिए हैं।
3. बड़े हिस्से में काम बाकी
रेललाइन के बीच बनने वाले अधिकांश पुल-पुलियों का खर्च एनआरडीए को उठाना है। यही नहीं, ट्रेन के लिए नेशनल हाईवे पर करीब 20 करोड़ से फ्लाईओवर बनाने का प्रस्ताव है। इसका काम शुरू नहीं हुआ, क्योंकि एनआरडीए से पैसे नहीं मिले।

जिम्मेदार अफसरों से होगी बात
"केंद्री धान मंडी को जल्द शिफ्ट करने का प्रयास करेंगे, ताकि रेललाइन का काम नहीं रुके। इस बारे में जिम्मेदार अफसरों से बात होगी।"
-अयाज तंबोली, सीईओ-एनआरडीए

