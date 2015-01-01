पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे में भर्ती के नाम पर ठगी:रेलवे के श्रमिक संगठन के नाम पर खोला दफ्तर, नौकरी का झांसा देकर 40 लोगों से ठगे 80 लाख

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • एक साल पहले चंगोराभाठा में

रेलवे में नौकरी लगाने का झांसा देकर लाखों की ठगी करने वाले जालसाजों के बड़े रैकेट का खुलासा हुआ है। पुलिस और आरपीएफ के विशेष खुफिया दस्ते ने ठगों के अड्‌डे पर छापा मारकर रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया। अड्‌डे से 3 ठगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। बाकी आधा दर्जन सदस्यों की तलाश में छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई है। छापे के साथ ही 80 लाख की ठगी का पता चल गया है। ठगों का गिरोह ने बेहद संगठित तरीके से युवाओं को जाल में फंसा रहा था। चंगोराभाठा की घनी आबादी वाली बस्ती में रेलवे के श्रमिक संगठन के नाम से दफ्तर खोला फिर वहीं बुलाकर युवाओं को नौकरी का लालच देकर किसी से 3 तो किसी से 4 लाख लिए। ठग गिरोह पिछले एक साल से वहां दुकान खोलकर बेरोजगारों से पैसे ले रहे थे। प्रारंभिक जांच में 40 बेरोजगारों से ठगी का पता चल गया है। जालसाजों ने उनसे करीब 80 लाख ठगे हैं। छापेमारी के दौरान वहां से 3 लाख कैश के अलावा करीब दो सौ से ज्यादा नौकरी के फर्जी फार्म और युवाओं के बायोडाटा जब्त किया गया है। पुलिस और आरपीएफ दस्ते को शक है कि जालसाजों ने दो सौ से ज्यादा युवाओं से ठगी की है। रेलवे के अलावा और भी कई विभागों में ठगी का के संकेत हैं। इसके बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। ठगों के अड्‌डे से तलाशी के दौरान मिले दस्तावेज देखकर पुलिस और आरपीएफ के अफसर भी हैरान हैं कि जालसाज इतने संगठित तरीके से ठगी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने दिखावे के लिए आफिस खोल रखा था। उसमें एक-एक युवा की फाइल बनायी जा रही थी। पूरा सिस्टम इस तरह से बनाया गया था कि वहां पहुंचने वाले बेरोजगार युवा को जरा भी शक न हो। यही वजह है कि वे पैसे लेने के बाद भी युवाओं को चक्कर कटवा रहे थे, लेकिन किसी को ठगी का अनुमान तक नहीं हुआ। मुखबिर की सूचना पर आरपीएफ की खुफिया टीम और डीडी नगर पुलिस ने मंगलवार शाम छापा मारकर कृष्णकुमार साहू, लुयश साहू और संतोष पाल को गिरफ्तार किया है।

रेलवे में सीधी भर्ती का झांसा
गिरोहबाज भारतीय रेलवे माल गोदाम श्रमिक संगठन के नाम से नौकरी के लिए फार्म भरवाते थे। उसमें बेरोजगारों की पूरी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी ली जाती थी। आवेदन में बैंक के नाम से एक कॉलम था, जिसमें बैंक खाता नंबर, आईएफएससी कोड, ब्रांच समेत अन्य जानकारी भरवायी जाती थी। 40 से ज्यादा लोगों ने ठगों को दिए आवेदन में अपने बैंक की जानकारी भी दे दी है। दस्तावेज में अंकसूची, आधार, पैनकार्ड की कॉपी मांगी जाती थी। पुलिस ने सभी दस्तावेज जब्त कर लिए हैं।

दूसरे राज्यों के लोग भी
एसएसपी अजय यादव ने बताया कि ठगी करने वाला गिरोह बेहद शातिर है। इसमें दूसरे राज्यों के लोग भी शामिल हैं। ठगी की जांच के लिए विशेष टीम बनाई गई, क्योंकि ठगी का शिकार होने वाले ज्यादातर बेरोजगार युवक है। अधिकांश ने नौकरी की लालच में कर्ज लेकर ठगों को पैसा दिया है। पुलिस की कोशिश है कि ठगों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा पैसा जब्त कर कोर्ट के माध्यम ये पीड़ितों को वापस दिया जाए।

