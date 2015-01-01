पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:ऊँ सूर्याय नम: जपकर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य फिर नींबू पानी पीकर ताेड़ा 36 घंटे लंबा व्रत

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
महादेवघाट की तस्वीर।
  • 4 दिनी महापर्व के समापन पर छठी मइया से मांगी सबकी सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली

शनिवार की सुबह नदी-तालाब के घाटों पर ऊँ सूर्याय नम:... मंत्र गूंजता रहा। मौका था 4 दिनी छठ महापर्व के आखिरी दिन उदयाचलगामी (उगते) सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का। घाट पर ही हवन-पूजा के बाद महिलाओं ने एक-दूसरे को सिंदूर लगाया और अखंड सौभाग्य की कामना की। इसी के साथ गुरुवार शाम से शुरू हुआ व्रत भी टूट गया। नींबू पानी और कच्चा दूध पीकर व्रतियों ने व्रत का पारणा किया।
गौरतलब है कि छठ व्रत को दुनिया का सबसे कठिन उपवास माना गया है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इसमें लगातार 36 घंटे तक निर्जला रहना होता है। यानी कुछ खाना तो दूर, व्रती पानी भी नहीं पिते। वैसे तो आम सालों में श्रद्धालु उदयाचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए पूरी रात घाट किनारे ही इंतजार करते हैं, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते ज्यादातर ने घर में ही पूजा-अर्चना की। हालांकि, ब्रह्ममुहूर्त (सुबह 3 बजे) से लोग नदी-तालाबों में पहुंचने लगे थे। कमर जितने पानी में उतरकर श्रद्धालुओं ने सूर्योदय का इंतजार किया। जैसे ही सूर्य की पहली किरण नजर आई, भगवान का स्मरण कर लोगों ने अर्घ्य दिया। 36 घंटे लंबा व्रत अाैर सुबह-सुबह ठंडे पानी से स्नान के बावजूद श्रद्धालुओं के उत्साह में कोई कमी नहीं दिखी।
घरों में बनाए गए पारंपरिक व्यंजन आतिशबाजी कर मनाई खुशियां
उत्तर भारतीय छठ पूजा को दिवाली की तरह मनाते हैं। लोगों ने दिवाली की तरह नए कपड़े पहनकर पूजा की। अर्घ्य के बाद ग्रीन पटाखों की आतिशबाजी भी की गई। इस नजारे को देखने और पूजा में शामिल होने दूसरे समाज के लोग भी नदी-तालाब तट पर पहुंचे। वहीं, घरों में इस मौके पर पारंपरिक व्यंजन ठेकुआ, गुड़ की खीर आदि बनाई गई। लोगों ने रिश्तेदारों में यह प्रसाद बांटा। व्रतियों के लिए अलग से केले जैसी कई सब्जियों की थाली भी सजाई गई।

मेयर ढेबर, संसदीय सचिव विकास ने भी भगवान भास्कर की पूजा की
मेयर एजाज ढेबर और संसदीय सचिव विकास उपाध्याय भी इस मौके पर महादेवघाट पहुंचे। खारुन नदी में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देकर दोनों ने सभी की सुख-समृद्धि, प्रगति और बेहतर स्वास्थ्य की कामना की। छठ महापर्व आयोजन समिति ने इस माैके पर महादेवघाट में 5000 मास्क का वितरण किया। समिति के अध्यक्ष राजेश सिंह ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए पूजा संपन्न कराई गई। इस दौरान रवींद्र सिंह, विपिन सिंह, सुनील सिंह, परमानंद सिंह, कन्हैया सिंह, रवींद्र शर्मा, संजय तिवारी आदि मौजूद रहे।

भनपुरी, गाेगांव जाकर पंकज ने की सूर्य पूजा, लोगों को जागरूक किया
प्रदेश कांग्रेस महामंत्री पंकज शर्मा भी इस मौके पर भनपुरी, गोगांव, कबीर नगर समेत उन सभी इलाकों में गए जहां छठ पूजा व्यापक तौर पर मनाया जाता है। यहां उन्होंने सूर्य पूजा कर विश्व को कोरोना से मुक्ति दिलाने की प्रार्थना की। लोगों को कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने जागरूक भी किया। इस दौरान सभापति योगेंद्र सोलंकी, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष नंदलाल देवांगन, संतोष साहू, रियाज, मो. इकराम, आशीष दुबे, अविनाश, निहाल, हनी बग्गा, रुपेश वर्मा, जीत सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

