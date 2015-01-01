पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंत्री चौबे के अफसरों को निर्देश:क्वालिटी और रेट में गड़बड़ी मिलने पर फर्म को सील कर संचालक पर करें कड़ी कार्रवाई

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रविंद्र चौबे (फाइल फोटो)।

राज्य में कीटनाशक दवाओं की क्वालिटी को लेकर लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों पर कृषि एवं जल संसाधन मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने अफसरों से दो टूक शब्दों में कहा कि किसी भी दुकान अथवा सप्लायर के यहां क्वालिटी एवं रेट में किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी मिलने पर संबंधित फर्म को सील करें और संचालक पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करें। साथ ही समितियों अथवा निजी विक्रेताओं द्वारा किसानों को दिए जाने वाले खाद, बीज एवं कृषि यंत्रों की गुणवत्ता पर कड़ी निगरानी रखें। मंत्री चौबे ने कहा कि राज्य में किसानों के हितों की अनदेखी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। मंत्री चौबे ने राज्य बीज एवं कृषि विकास निगम के संचालक मंडल की बैठक में ये बातें कही। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि एवं उद्यानिकी विभाग की योजनाओं एवं कार्यक्रमों का लाभ हर हाल में किसानों को मिलना चाहिए। इसमें किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं होनी चाहिए। कृषि बीज की सतत खरीदी के लिए जरूरत के अनुसार बीज निगम की कैश क्रेडिट लिमिट में वृद्धि करने पर भी उन्होंने सहमति दी। मंत्री चौबे ने जिलों में स्थित बीज निगम के प्रक्रिया केन्द्रों के कामकाज की निगरानी एवं समन्वय के लिए संबंधित जिलों के उपसंचालक कृषि को जिम्मेदारी देने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि मौसम के अनुसार प्रत्येक फसलों के बीज का आंकलन एवं उसकी डिमांड तैयार करने की जिम्मेदारी कृषि विभाग की है। इसमें किसी भी तरह का विलंब नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को समय से पूर्व समितियों में खाद बीज के भंडारण की पुख्ता व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा।

लैब और खेती की मशीन खरीदेंगे सीएसआर फंड से
कृषि महाविद्यालय एवं अनुसंधान केन्द्र मर्रा के लैब उपकरणों और कृषि मशीनों की खरीदी प्रशिक्षण तथा मशरूम उत्पादन पर कृषकों को ट्रेनिंग सीएसआर फंड से दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए संचालक मंडल ने 71.20 लाख रुपए का अनुमोदन किया है। मंडल ने निगम के एग्रो प्रकोष्ठ की कार्य प्रणाली में बदलाव, बीज निगम के अफसरों और कर्मचारियों को वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए प्रोत्साहन राशि देने का भी निर्णय लिया। खरीफ व रबी सीजन पर भी चर्चा की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें