छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:घर में डेढ़ लाख मरीज ठीक, राजधानी के दो समेत 10 मरीजों की मौत, एक्टिव केस पहली बार 7 से घटकर 6.8 प्रतिशत

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • रायपुर के 266 संक्रमित, 1661 नए केस

प्रदेश में बुधवार को कोरोना के 1661 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिसमें रायपुर के 266 केस शामिल है। राजधानी की दो समेत 10 मौत भी हुई है। इस बीच, राहत की खबर यह है कि प्रदेश में होम आइसोलेशन यानी घर में ही इलाज के जरिए ठीक होने वाले कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या डेढ़ लाख के पार (150570) हो गई है। पिछले पंद्रह दिन में तेरह सौ के औसत से मरीज घर से इलाज के बाद कोरोनामुक्त हुए हैं। प्रदेश में होम आइसोलेशन यानी घर में रहकर कोरोना इलाज लगातार बेहतर साबित हुआ है।

रायपुर में 23 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज रायपुर जिले में स्वस्थ हुए हैं। वहीं, रायपुर समेत शहरी या औद्योगिक व्यवसायिक क्षेत्रों वाले जिलों बिलासपुर, नांदगांव, दुर्ग, कोरबा, रायगढ़ में डेढ़ लाख मरीजों का पचास से अधिक प्रतिशत मरीज घर से इलाज के जरिए ही स्वस्थ हुए हैं। दिसंबर के पहले पंद्रह दिन में बीस हजार से ज्यादा मरीज घर से इलाज के बाद कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं।

यानी औसतन तेरह सौ से अधिक मरीज घर से इस दौरान इलाज के बाद ठीक हो चुके हैं। इसके पहले नवंबर के महीने में 41 हजार से ज्यादा लोग होम आइसोलेशन में ठीक हुए। जबकि अक्टूबर के महीने में 56,666 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन से ठीक हुए।

एक्टिव केस में भी कमी
एक्टिव यानी सक्रिय मरीजों का प्रतिशत गिरता हुआ अब 6.8 फीसदी पर आ गया है। वहीं रिकवरी रेट यानी मरीजों के ठीक होने का प्रतिशत लगातार बढ़कर 92 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है। अक्टूबर नवंबर की तुलना में प्रदेश कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिहाज से अब अच्छी स्थिति में पहुंच रहा है। छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना नियंत्रण और इलाज में होम आइसोलेशन यानी घर से मरीजों के इलाज का सिस्टम एक बड़ी वजह बनकर उभर रहा है। घर में ठीक होने वाले कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या अब डेढ़ लाख के पार हो रही है। वहीं डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों का औसत भी अब बढ़कर रहा है। प्रतिदिन सोलह सौ से अधिक मरीज अस्पताल और घर से इलाज के बाद ठीक हो रहे हैं। हालांकि रायपुर जिले में अपेक्षाकृत केस एक बार फिर बढ़ रहे हैं। रायपुर अब तेजी से पचास हजार मरीजों के करीब पहुंच रहा है। ये साढ़े 49 हजार से मरीजों के आंकड़े को पार कर चुका है।

