15 हजार घरों तक पहुंचेगी गंगा:हरिद्वार से डेढ़ लाख जल कलश पहुंचे रायपुर, महाकुंभ की अवधि के दौरान बांटे जाएंगे

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
समता कॉलोनी स्थित शक्तिपीठ में मंगलवार दोपहर शांतिकुंज से पहुंचे जल कलश। - Dainik Bhaskar
समता कॉलोनी स्थित शक्तिपीठ में मंगलवार दोपहर शांतिकुंज से पहुंचे जल कलश।

हरिद्वार में 27 फरवरी से महाकुंभ लगने वाला है। पहला शाही स्नान 11 मार्च को महाशिवरात्रि पर होगा। जो लोग इसमें शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे, गायत्री परिवार ने उनके घर तक गंगाजल पहुंचाने की ठानी है। इसके लिए डेढ़ लाख डिब्बों में बंद गंगाजल की पहली खेप मंगलवार को रायपुर पहुंची। 27 अप्रैल को आखिरी शाही स्नान के साथ महाकुंभ का समापन होना है। गायत्री परिवार ने तय किया है कि इन 84 दिनों में रायपुर के 15 हजार घरों तक गंगाजल पहुंचाया जाएगा। दरअसल, हरिद्वार में 12 साल में एक बार महाकुंभ लगता है और संयोग से इसी वर्ष हरिद्वार में शांतिकुंज की स्थापना को भी 50 वर्ष पूरे होने जा रहे हैं। इसी खास मौके को देखते हुए गायत्री परिवार ने हरिद्वार आपके द्वार अभियान की शुरुआत की है। इससे एक ओर जहां लोगों को घर बैठे गंगा जल में पुण्य स्नान का लाभ मिलेगा, तो दूसरी ओर घर-घर में देव स्थापना कर लोगों को गायत्री परिवार से भी जोड़ा जाएगा। इसी के तहत शांतिकुंज से देश के सभी राज्यों में गंगाजल भेजा गया है। छत्तीसगढ़ में 20 दिन पहले ही गंगाजल की खेप पहुंच चुकी है। अंबिकापुर, बस्तर होते हुए मंगलवार को यह रायपुर पहुंची।

जिम्मेदारी तय करने आज बैठक
घर-घर गंगाजल पहुंचाने और लोगों को गायत्री परिवार से जोड़ने के लिए बुधवार को समता कॉलाेनी स्थित शक्तिपीठ में गायत्री परिजनों की बैठक रखी गई है। मीडिया प्रभारी आरके शुक्ला ने बताया कि लक्ष्य पूरा करने बैठक में जिम्मेदारी बांटी जाएगी। इसमेें शक्तिपीठ के ट्रस्टी सचिव सदाशिव हथमल, आदर्श वर्मा, दीनानाथ शर्मा, रामरतन सोनबेर, हनुमान प्रसाद अग्रवाल, लच्छू राम निषाद शामिल हाेंगे।

ऐसे प्राप्त करें गंगाजल...
शांतिकुंज से रायपुर के लिए भेजा गया गंगाजल समता कॉलोनी स्थित गायत्री शक्तिपीठ में रखा गया है। वैसे तो गायत्री परिवार की योजना जिले के 15 हजार घरों तक गंगाजल पहुंचाने की है, लेकिन तैयारी लक्ष्य से ज्यादा की रखी गई है। मुख्य प्रबंध ट्रस्टी श्याम बैस ने बताया कि ब्लॉक और प्रज्ञापीठ स्तर पर गंगाजल का वितरण शक्तिपीठ से ही होगा। गायत्री परिजनों के अलावा आम लोग भी गंगाजल ले जा सकते हैं। इसके लिए वे समता कॉलोनी शक्तिपीठ या अपने नजदीकी प्रज्ञापीठ या शक्तिपीठ में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

