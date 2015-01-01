पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना विश्लेषण:आईसीयू में मरीजों के साथ रहे 10 में से 1 परिजन को ही कोरोना, मरीजाें का इलाज करने वाले 1000 से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर संक्रमित

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पीलूराम साहू | कोरोना के जिन गंभीर मरीजों को आईसीयू में रखा गया और उनकी देखरेख के लिए जो परिजन साथ में ही अस्पताल में रहे, हैरतअंगेज है कि उनमें से केवल 10 फीसदी (10 में से एक) परिजन ही कोरोना से संक्रमित हुआ। यह आंकड़े इसलिए भी चौंकाने वाले हैं, क्योंकि राजधानी समेत प्रदेश में 70 फीसदी मरीज प्राइमरी कांटेक्ट यानी सीधे संपर्क से संक्रमित हुए हैं। आईसीयू में रहने वाले परिजन पीपीई किट भी नहीं पहनते, इसके बावजूद उनके संक्रमित नहीं होने से डाक्टर भी चकित हैं। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक यह रिसर्च का विषय भी हो सकता है।
आमतौर पर अस्पताल में उन्हीं मरीजों के लिए अटेंडेंट बुलवाए जाते हैं जो चलने-फिरने लायक नहीं रहते या फिर बुजुर्ग अथवा बच्चे होते हैं। गर्भवती महिलाओं की मदद के लिए भी एक महिला परिजन जरूरी होता है। भास्कर ने आईसीयू व आइसोलेशन वार्ड में रहने वाले परिजनों को खंगाला तो चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए। आइसोलेशन के बजाय आईसीयू की बात इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है कि क्योंकि वहां भर्ती रहने वाले मरीजों में वायरल लोड ज्यादा होता है। ऐसे में डॉक्टर समेत दूसरे हेल्थ वर्कर के संक्रमण की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। गौर करने वाली बात यह भी है कि डॉक्टर समेत बाकी स्टाफ पीपीई किट में होते हैं जबकि मरीज का अटेंडेंट केवल मॉस्क लगाकर आईसीयू में रहता है। इसके बाद भी उनके संक्रमण की दर काफी कम है। जो परिजन रहते हैं, वे मरीजों को बाथरूम से टायलेट तक ले जाते हैं। उनके कपड़े पहनाने से लेकर खाना खाने में मदद करते हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि लोगों की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कितनी है, यह मायने रखता है। हो सकता है, जो परिजन की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अच्छी हो।

500 हेल्थ वर्कर संक्रमित : प्रदेश में मरीजाें का इलाज करने वाले 1000 से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें डॉक्टरों की संख्या 100 से ऊपर है। यही नहीं कोरोना से पांच डॉक्टरों की मौत भी हुई है। आम लोगों से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर को संक्रमण की आशंका ज्यादा होती है, क्योंकि वे मरीजों के संपर्क में रहते हैं। हालांकि वे पर्याप्त सावधानी बरतते हैं। उसके बावजूद कोरोना से संक्रमित हो जाते हैं। नर्सों के अलावा टेक्नीशियन भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

गंभीर मरीज बढ़े
अस्पतालों में भर्ती होने वाले मरीज गंभीर रहते हैं। वायरल लोड ज्यादा होने के कारण ऐसा हो रहा है। लक्षण वाले मरीज भी ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं। समय पर जांच नहीं कराने के कारण लोगों में वायरल लोड बढ़ रहा है। इसलिए लक्षण दिखते ही जांच करानी चाहिए।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू...
"मरीज के अटेंडेंट अगर संक्रमित नहीं हो रहे हैं, तो इसमें कई फैक्टर सामने हैं। महत्वपूर्ण बात, अगर किसी की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अच्छी हो तो वह संक्रमण से बच सकता है, बशर्ते लापरवाही न बरतें।"
-डॉ. विष्णु दत्त, डीन नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज

