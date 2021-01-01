पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना महामारी:नारायणपुर जिले में केवल एक, रायपुर में 849 और प्रदेश में 4358 एक्टिव मरीज

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
राज्य के ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी टीकाकरण को लेकर उत्साह देखा जा रहा है।

प्रदेश में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस लगातार कम हो रहे हैं। नारायणपुर जिले में केवल एक एक्टिव केस है। जबकि प्रदेश में 4358 मरीजों का इलाज अस्पतालों व घरों में चल रहा है। शुक्रवार को रायपुर में 108 समेत प्रदेश में कोरोना के 370 नए मरीज मिले। विभिन्न जिलों में 7 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। इस मौत के साथ ही प्रदेश में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 3690 पहुंच गई है। रायपुर में 774 काेरोना मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा है। प्रदेश में कुल पॉजिटिव केस 3,04,689 है। रायपुर में मरीजों की संख्या 53,214 व एक्टिव केस मात्र 849 है। कोरोना मरीजों के लिहाज से दिसंबर व जनवरी महीने राहत देने वाले हैं। कोरोना कोर कमेटी के सदस्य डॉ. आरके पंडा व सीनियर कैंसर सर्जन डॉ. युसूफ मेमन का कहना है कि कोरोना का संक्रमण कम हुआ है।

हालांकि मौतों की संख्या कम तो हुई है, लेकिन मरीजों के अनुपात में यह ज्यादा है। लोग अभी भी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं और गंभीर होकर अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। आने वाले दिनों में संक्रमण और कम होगा।

