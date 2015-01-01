पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नशीली दवा का संगठित रैकेट फूटा, 4 दिनों में तीसरा गैंग फंसा, 8 तस्कर गिरफ्तार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजधानी में ड्रग्स के बाद नशीली दवाइओं के संगठित रैकेट का पर्दाफाश हो रहा है। शनिवार की शाम पुलिस ने कोटा में घेरेबंदी कर नशीली दवा के 3 तस्करों को पकड़ा। पूछताछ के बाद उनके घरों और कुछ ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर 8 कार्टून में रखी कोरेक्स सिरप की 160 बोतलें जब्त कीं। खांसी में उपयोग आने वाली सिरप के अलावा कुछ टेबलेट और कैप्सूल भी मिले। डाक्टरों की पर्ची के बिना ये दवाएं किसी भी मेडिकल स्टोर्स से नहीं मिल सकती। पुलिस को शक है कि कुछ दवा दुकान वालों की तस्करों से सांठगांठ है। वही तस्करों को प्रतिबंधित दवाएं उपलब्ध करवा रहे हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार दवा दुकान वाले सिरप की बोतलें दोगुनी कीमत पर बेचते हैं। तस्कर उन बोतलों को तीन-चार गुनी कीमत पर बेचकर मुनाफा कमाते हैं। पुलिस तस्करों से पूछताछ कर रही है कि उन्होंने कहां-कहां से दवाएं खरीदी। कौन कौन से मेडिकल स्टार्स वालों की उनसे सांठगांठ है। सिटी एसपी लखन पटले ने बताया कि अशफाक हुसैन संजय नगर, हरप्रीत सिंह हीरापुर और यमन चंद्राकार डीडी नगर तीनों का रिकार्ड चेक किया जा रहा है। उनके मोबाइल का डिटेल मिलने के बाद उस लिंक का पता चलेगा जिसके माध्यम से उन्हें प्रतिबंधित दवाएं मिल रही थीं। प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि तीनों आरोपी मोपेड और बाइक में घूम-घूमकर नशीली दवाई बेचते हैं। आरोपी ज्यादातर आमानाका, सरस्वती नगर और आजाद चौक से लगी बस्तियों में धंधा करते थे। क्लू मिलने के बाद पुलिस चार दिन से उनकी निगरानी कर रही थी। शनिवार को मोपेड पर दवाई लेकर आरोपी बेचने पहुंचे थे।

दूसरे शहरों में भी लिंक
एसएसपी अजय यादव ने नशीली दवाई की जांच के लिए सीएसपी आजाद चौक अंकिता शर्मा के नेतृत्व में टीम बनाई है। यही टीम पूर्व में ड्रग्स के रैकेट की जांच कर चुकी है। टीम को क्लू मिला है कि आरोपियों का राजधानी के अलावा आस-पास के कस्बों और छोटे इलाके के मेडिकल स्टार्स में भी लिंक है। राजधनी के अलावा तस्कर आसपास के शहरों के दवा कारोबारियों से प्रतिबंधित और नशीली दवाइयां खरीद रहे थे। धमतरी, कांकेर, महासमुंद, अम्लेश्वर की कुछ दवा दुकानों का इनपुट मिला है। गौरतलब है कि पूर्व में पकड़े गए तस्करों ने ओडिशा से भी दवाइयां लाने की बात कबूल की है। इसमें शहर के कुछ मेडिकल कारोबारियों का नाम सामने आया है। पुलिस उनकी तलाश में जुटी हुई है। मामला फूटने के बाद से कारोबारी दवा दुकान बंद कर गायब हैं।
100 रुपए की टेबलेट 250-300 रुपए में
नशीली दवाइयों का नशा राजधानी में आम जैसा हो गया है। लोगों को प्रतिबंधित दवाएं आसानी से दवाइयां मिल रही हैं। कुछ पान ठेले वाले से लेकर किराना दुकान, पंचर दुकान और ऑटो वाले भी नशीली दवाइओं की तस्करी कर रहे हैं। आउटर के मेडिकल स्टोर में भी बिना पर्ची नशीली दवाएं बेच रहे हैं। 100 रुपए के टेबलेट को ढाई-तीन सौ रुपए में बेचा जा रहा है। इसी तरह सिरप में को भी तिगुनी कीमत पर बेचा जा रहा है। पुलिस ने करीब 6 महीना पहले शहर के एक बड़े दवा कारोबारी को गिरफ्तार किया था। उनके गोदाम में 50 लाख से ज्यादा की दवाइयां जब्त की गई थीं। फार्मा कंपनी का मालिक रायपुर सेंट्रल जेल में बंद है। उसका साथी दिल्ली भाग गया है। उसे पुलिस अब तक पकड़ नहीं पाई हैं।

