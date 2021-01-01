पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साधना का सम्मान:पंथी नर्तक डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले को मिलेगा पद्मश्री, छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए 17वां पद्म पुरस्कार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले ने MBBS की पढ़ाई के दौरान ही पंथी की साधना की, देश-विदेश में अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले ने MBBS की पढ़ाई के दौरान ही पंथी की साधना की, देश-विदेश में अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं।
  • केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने सोमवार देर शाम की पद्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा
  • मुख्यमंत्री बोले, डॉ. बारले ने अपनी साधना से बढ़ाया प्रदेश का गौरव

छत्तीसगढ़ के प्रसिद्ध पंथी नर्तक डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले को देश का प्रतिष्ठित पद्मश्री सम्मान मिलेगा। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने सोमवार देर शाम 2021 के पद्म अलंकरण की घोषणा की। इसमें जापान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे सहित देश के 119 लोगों के नाम हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ से अब 16 लोगों को पद्म पुरस्कार मिल चुका है।

छत्तीसगढ़ की पहचान से जुड़े लोकनृत्य पंथी के विशिष्ट नर्तक डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले का जन्म दुर्ग जिले के पाटन तहसील के ग्राम खोला में 9 अक्टूबर 1966 को हुआ था। उन्होंने MBBS के साथ ही इंदिरा कला संगीत विश्वविद्यालय से लोक संगीत में डिप्लोमा किया है। डॉ. बारले को उनकी कला साधना के लिए कई सम्मान प्राप्त हो चुके हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने डॉ. बारले को मिले सम्मान को प्रदेश के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताया है। उन्होंने कहा, डॉ. बारले ने अपनी कला साधना से छत्तीसगढ़ और देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। डॉ. बारले ने पंथी नृत्य के माध्यम से बाबा गुरू घासीदास के संदेशों को देश-दुनिया में प्रचारित और प्रसारित करने में अपना अमूल्य योगदान दिया है। डॉ. बारले का चयन बाबा गुरू घासीदास के प्रति सम्मान है।

सतनाम पंथ की साधना का नृत्य है पंथी

पंथी गीत और नृत्य में सतनाम पंथ के प्रवर्तक बाबा गुरु घासीदास के जीवन और उपदेशों का गायन होता है। इस नृत्य में एक मुख्य नर्तक होता है जो गीत की कड़ी उठाता है। इसे दूसरे नर्तक दोहराते हैं। यह नृत्य धीमी गति से शुरू होता है मांदर की ताल के साथ इसकी गति बढ़ती जाती है। अपने चरम पर यह तेज गति का नृत्य बन जाता है। मांदर और झांझ इस नृत्य के मुख्य वाद्य हैं, नर्तक अपने पैरों में घुंघरू भी बांधते हैं।

अब तक इनको मिल चुका है पद्म सम्मान

तीजन बाई को पद्म भूषण, उनके अलावा डॉ. द्विजेंद्रनाथ मुखर्जी, पंडित मुकुटधर पाण्डेय, राजमोहिनी देवी, हबीब तनवीर, दामोदर गणेश बापट, शमशाद बेगम, फूलबासन बाई यादव, भारती बंधु, अनुज शर्मा, शेखर सेन, सबा अंजुम, ममता चंद्राकर, अरुण शर्मा, श्यामलाल चतुर्वेदी, मदन सिंह चौहान को पद्मश्री मिला हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser