पीएम से चर्चा:डॉक्टर और स्टाफ के साथ 50 से 70 साल के लोगों को पहले मिलेगी वैक्सीन

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ बैठक में कोरोना वैक्सीन की तैयारियों के संबंध में चर्चा

राज्य सरकार 50 से 70 साल के लोगों और काेराेना के खिलाफ चल रही लड़ाई के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने में प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ मंगलवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हुई बातचीत में सीएम भूपेश बघेल और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने राज्य की प्राथमिकता बताई। साथ ही, वैक्सीन से पहले तैयारियों व कार्ययोजना के संबंध में बातचीत की। सीएम ने बताया कि धान खरीदी और खेती-किसानी का सीजन होने के कारण लॉकडाउन या नाइट कर्फ्यू की जरूरत नहीं है। सीएम बघेल ने पीएम को बताया कि जुलाई में प्रदेश में पॉजिटिव केस 4 फीसदी थे। इसी तरह अगस्त में 8, सितंबर में 15, अक्टूबर में 10.5 और नवंबर में घटकर 7 फीसदी ही मिले हैं। अक्टूबर-नवंबर में मृत्यु दर एक फीसदी ही रही। सीएम ने बताया कि शुरुआत में छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरोना के केस बहुत कम थे, लेकिन अन्य राज्यों से आने वालों के कारण संक्रमण बढ़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक 3 लाख टेस्ट हुए हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लगाए जाएंगे। इसकी प्रक्रिया चल रही है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सिंहदेव ने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ ने विशेष रूप से कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर मांग रखी है। वैक्सीन के लिए फिलहाल विचार किया जा रहा है कि अभी 50 से 70 आयु वर्ग के लोग और कोरोना के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को पहले वैक्सीन लगाए जाएं। बैठक में गृह मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू भी मौजूद थे।

सिंहदेव का आरोप- केंद्र से नहीं मिल रही मदद बृजमोहन बोले- कह दें कि प्रदेश नहीं संभाल सकते
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के खतरनाक होने की खबर और संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच राज्य में फिर से एक बार सियासत तेज हो गई है। प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव, कांग्रेस संचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष शैलेश नितिन त्रिवेदी और संसदीय सचिव विकास उपाध्याय ने जहां सत्ता पक्ष की तरफ से मोर्चा संभाला। वहीं, भाजपा की तरफ से पूर्व मंत्री बृजमोहन अग्रवाल और रायपुर सांसद सुनील सोनी ने जवाबी हमला किया।
पीएम मोदी की बैठक से पहले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने केंद्र सरकार पर आरोप लगाए कि कोरोना से निपटने में मोदी सरकार कोई मदद नहीं कर रही है। पैसे के मामले में कोई सपोर्ट नहीं मिल रहा है। राज्य में कोरोना की स्थिति बाकी राज्यों की तुलना में संतोषजनक है। यहां पॉजिटिविटी रेट सितंबर के मुकाबले फिलहाल काफी कम हो गया है। सिंहदेव के बयान पर बृजमोहन और सांसद सोनी ने तंज कसा। तो पलटवार करते हुए संचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष शैलेश नितिन त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि भाजपा 14 विधानसभा सीटों तक सिमट गई है। छत्तीसगढ़ को हथियाने और चलाने की मंशा उनके मन से कब निकलेगी? क्या बृजमोहन अग्रवाल चाहते हैं कि छत्तीसगढ़ का भी हाल देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की तरह हो जाए? विधायक और सांसद के बयान से स्पष्ट है कि केंद्र की रूचि कोरोना रोकने के उपाय में नहीं, बल्कि विफलताओं का ठीकरा दूसरों पर फोड़ने में है। विधायक उपाध्याय ने कहा कि बृजमोहन अग्रवाल मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ बोलते- बोलते गलती से भूपेश सरकार के बारे में बोल गए।
दूसरी तरफ, पूर्व मंत्री बृजमोहन अग्रवाल और रायपुर सांसद सुनील सोनी ने राज्य सरकार पर हमला बोला। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सिंहदेव के बयान पर कहा कि केंद्र से बार-बार मांग करना, राज्य सरकार के सक्षम होने पर सवाल खड़ा करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार यह कह दे कि हम सक्षम नहीं है और प्रदेश नहीं संभाल सकते हैं। इसके बाद केंद्र सरकार सब कुछ संभाल लेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से निपटने में राज्य सरकार नाकाम साबित हुई है। छह महीने का समय मिलने के बाद भी सरकार ने एक भी वेंटिलेटर नहीं बढ़ाया है। मेकाहारा में आज तक आईसीयू नहीं बन सका है। सांसद सुनील सोनी ने कहा कि राज्य में मौतों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। स्वस्थ व्यक्ति भी तेजी से मौत की चपेट में आ रहा है। ऐसे वक्त छग सरकार की तैयारी में कमी नजर आ रही है।

