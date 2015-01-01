पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा बैठक:दूसरे राज्य से लौटे लोगों के पास शहरों में काम नहीं, इसलिए बढ़े अपराध: साहू

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में लगातार बढ़ते अपराध के बीच गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने गृह विभाग की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने पुलिस अफसरों से काम करने का तरीका बदलने और 24 घंटे का वर्क प्लान बनाकर काम करने की नसीहत दी। साहू ने पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ाने और फील्ड पर उतरकर मुस्तैदी से अपराधों पर नियंत्रण करने के निर्देश भी दिए। हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी माना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण प्रदेश में अपराध बढ़े हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के कारण कई लोग दूसरे राज्यों से छत्तीसगढ़ लौटे हैं। कई लोग अपनी जमी-जमाई नौकरी छोड़कर लौटे हैं। अब उनके पास काम नहीं है, इसलिए अपराध की ओर उनका झुकाव हुआ है। लौटे लोगों को गांवों में हमने रोजगार दिया है, लेकिन शहरों में रोजगार नहीं दे पाए हैं। गृहमंत्री साहू ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से प्रदेश के सभी संभागों के आईजी और जिलों के एसपी की बैठक ली। उन्होंने संभाग और जिलेवार अपराधों की समीक्षा करते हुए आईजी और एसपी से घटित अपराधों की संख्या और उसके निपटारे की प्रगति रिपोर्ट भी मांगी है। बैठक के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए साहू ने स्वीकार किया कि प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में अपराध बढ़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग में स्टाफ की कमी जरूर है लेकिन स्टाफ की कमी से अपराध का कोई संबंध नहीं है। उन्होंने बीट प्रभारी और सूचना तंत्र को मजबूत करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरे राज्यों से धान का परिवहन रोकने के लिए बॉर्डर पर चौकसी बढ़ाने के लिए कहा गया है। बैठक में गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव सुब्रत साहू तथा डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी भी मौजूद थे।

संसदीय सचिव उपाध्याय की सलाह- नहीं मान रहे तो घर के बाहर लिख दें मैं शराब बेचता हूं
संसदीय सचिव विकास उपाध्याय ने सुझाव दिया कि जुए, सट्‌टे, शराब में लिप्त लोगों को पहले समझाइश दें, यदि न मानें तो उनके घर के बाहर मैं शराब बेचता हूं, मैं जुआ खेलता हूं, मैं सट्टा चलाता हूं लिखकर टांग दें, जिससे वे ऐसा करना बंद कर दें। इसके अलावा कम्युनिटी पुलिसिंग को बढ़ावा, गली-मोहल्लों में रात्रि गश्त,नशे के खिलाफ सख्ती, विवाद के कारणों की विवेचना, महिला संबंधी विवाद की गंभीरता से तहकीकात, जमीन संबंधित प्रकरणों की भी जांच, संदिग्धों की रोज धरपकड़, रात दस के बाद एक ही स्थान पर दो से अधिक व्यक्ति जमा न हों, लोगों के बीच जाकर उनसे संवाद स्थापित करें, सूचना तंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए भी कहा गया है। संसदीय सचिव उपाध्याय ने थानों में पुलिस मित्र बनाने के सुझाव दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मोहल्ले में अवैध शराब, गांजा, जुआ, सट्टा कौन चलाता है, यह स्थानीय लोगों को पता होता है। यदि स्थानीय लोगों को पुलिस मित्र बनाएंगे तो काफी हद तक ऐसी चीजों पर रोक लगाई जा सकती है।

मुख्यमंत्री और गृहमंत्री में कौन सच बोल रहा: साय
गृहमंत्री के बयान पर भाजपा ने सरकार पर हमला बोला है। भाजपा अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने कहा कि एक ओर सीएम भूपेश बघेल रोजगार के आंकड़े पेश कर अपनी पीठ थपथपाते हैं, दूसरी ओर गृहमंत्री साहू कह रहे कि बेरोजगारी के कारण अपराध बढ़ा है। सरकार यह स्पष्ट करे कि दोनों में से कौन सच बोल रहा है। साय ने कहा कि सरकार के दो महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्तियों के बयान में इतना बड़ा विरोधाभास जनता के बीच अविश्वास पैदा करता है। राजधानी में गैंगरेप की घटना हो रही है। इस पर गृहमंत्री को जवाब देना चाहिए कि प्रदेश में कैसी पुलिसिंग हो रही है।

पुलिस की छवि सुधारने पर जोर, पेंडिंग अपराधों की मांगी जानकारी गृहमंत्री ने पुलिस की छवि सुधारने पर जोर दिया है। रायपुर आईजी और एसपी से गुंडा लिस्ट, हिस्ट्रीशीटर लिस्ट में भी नियमित चेकिंग, रात्रिकालीन गश्त, रोज शाम राजधानी के सभी थानेदारों को क्षेत्र में दौरा करने के निर्देश दिए। जशपुर और बलरामपुर एसपी को मानव तस्करी, महिला विरोधी अपराधों पर नियंत्रण नहीं कर पाने पर जानकारी मांगी और रिजल्ट देने के निर्देश दिए। कोंडागांव में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म प्रकरण में देरी से की गई कार्रवाई पर बस्तर आईजी से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया। दुर्ग आईजी को मर्डर की गुत्थी नहीं सुलझने पर जवाब मांगा। बिलासपुर आईजी को जुआ-सट्‌टा, कबाड़ और कोयला संबंधित अपराधों के नियंत्रण में तेजी लाने कहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें