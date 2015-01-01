पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथरस की पीड़िता के लिए मांगा इंसाफ:रायपुर में महिला कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, भाजपा पर आरोपियों का साथ देने का आरोप लगाया

रायपुर4 मिनट पहले
महिला कांग्रेस नेताओं ने महिला उत्पीड़न और अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के उपर हो रहे हमलों के लिए भाजपा काे जिम्मेदार बताया है।
  • राजधानी के राजीव गांधी चौक से केंद्र और यूपी की भाजपा सरकार पर हमला
  • राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर महिलाओं और एससी समुदाय पर अत्याचारों का मामला उठाया

छत्तीसगढ़ महिला कांग्रेस ने गुरुवार को रायपुर के राजीव गांधी चौक पर प्रदर्शन कर हाथरस की बलात्कार पीड़िता लड़की के लिए इंसाफ की मांग की। इस दौरान कांग्रेस नेताओं ने भाजपा पर आरोपियों को बचाने का आरोप लगाया। कांग्रेस ने राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर महिला और अनुसूचित जातियों पर अत्याचार के मामले में सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की।

महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा सांसद फूलोदेवी नेताम ने कहा, बीजेपी के नेता अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने में लगे हैं। भाजपा की सरकार में सामूहिक बलात्कार जैसी घटनाओं के आरोपी खुलेआम घूमते हैं।

वहीं रेप पीड़िता के शव को आधी रात को पेट्रोल डालकर जला दिया जाता है। नेताम ने कहा, यह इस बात का प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण है कि भाजपा की सरकार किस स्तर तक जाकर अपराधियों को संरक्षण दे रही है।

नेताम ने कहा, भारत की बेटियां आज खुद को असुरक्षित महसूस कर रही हैं। अब बड़े-बड़े भाषणों से काम नहीं चलेगा। प्रधानमंत्री को कुछ करके दिखाना होगा। सांसद ने कहा, छत्तीसगढ़ में ऐसी कोई घटना हो भी जाती है तो इसका संज्ञान लेकर तुरंत कार्रवाई होती है।

महिला कांग्रेस की प्रभारी शकुन डहरिया ने कहा, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुई घटना मानवता के नाम पर काला धब्बा है। कांग्रेस पार्टी अब महिलाओं के साथ हो रहे अत्याचार को और सहन नहीं करेगी।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के संगठन प्रभारी महामंत्री चंद्रशेखर शुक्ला ने कहा, जब से केन्द्र में भाजपा की सरकार है तब से महिला उत्पीड़न लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। भाजपा नेता अपराधियों को संरक्षण देते है इसलिये अपराधियों का हौसला बढ़ता जा रहा है।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान जनपद अध्यक्ष डोमेश्वरी वर्मा, रायपुर शहर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गिरीश दुबे, वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष सलाम रिजवी, कांग्रेस विचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष हसन खान ने भी संबोधित किया।

प्रदर्शन में सुरेश ठाकुर, उषा रंजन श्रीवास्तव, वंदना राजपूत, सुधा सरोज, माया रानी सिंह, अनिता गुरूपंच, आशा, बबीता नथानी, पिंकी बाघ, आशा चौहान, अपर्णा फ्रांसिस, बिंदु रानी, सुधा सिन्हा, उषा राठौर आदि शामिल हुए।

केंद्र सरकार को विफल बताया

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के उपाध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन ने कहा, आज हर जगह पर महिलाएं उत्कृष्ट कार्य कर रही है लेकिन केन्द्र में भाजपा नेताओं के अकुशल नेतृत्व के कारण उनपर अत्याचार बढ़ रहा है। केन्द्र सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल हुई है।

राहुल-प्रियंका के साथ हुई बदसलूकी

अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष महेन्द्र छाबड़ा ने कहा, केंद्र की सरकार हो या उत्तर प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार, के आरोपियों को संरक्षण देना ही इन लोगों की आदत सी हो गई है। जब हमारे नेता राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी हाथरस पहुंचे तो उनके साथ वहां के पुलिस ने दुर्व्यवहार किया।

