अब होगी समीक्षा:रायपुर पहुंचे कांग्रेस प्रभारी पीएल पुनिया और सांसद केटीएस तुलसी, सरकार और संगठन को एक साथ बिठाकर होगी बात

रायपुर8 मिनट पहले
पीएल पुनिया कांग्रेस के छत्तीसगढ़ प्रभारी हैं, उनका यह तीन दिन का दौरा राजनीतिक रूप से काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है।
पीएल पुनिया कांग्रेस के छत्तीसगढ़ प्रभारी हैं, उनका यह तीन दिन का दौरा राजनीतिक रूप से काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है।
  • सरकार के मंंत्री देंगे विभागीय योजनाओं की जानकारी
  • जिलाध्यक्षों से भी होगी संगठन के कामकाज पर बात

कांग्रेस ने छत्तीसगढ़ में सरकार और संगठन के कामकाज की समीक्षा शुरू कर दी है। कांग्रेस के छत्तीसगढ़ प्रभारी पीएल पुनिया और राज्यसभा सांसद केटीएस तुलसी इसके लिए रायपुर पहुंचे हैं। वे यहां सरकार के मंत्रियों और पार्टी जिलाध्यक्षों से अलग-अलग चर्चा कर योजनाओं में प्रगति और कामकाज की जानकारी लेंगे।

आज शाम रायपुर हवाई अड्‌डे पर संवाददाताओं से बातचीत में पीएल पुनिया ने कहा, सभी मंत्रियों से अलग-अलग और जिलाध्यक्षों के साथ चर्चा होगी। मंत्री अपने विभाग की अच्छी योजनाओं की जानकारी जिला अध्यक्षों को देंगे, ताकि वे उसे आम जनता तक पहुंचा सकें। निगम-मंडलों में नियुक्तियों को लेकर हुए सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा, वह भी यथासंभव हो जाएंगी।

पीएल पुनिया यहां तीन दिवसीय प्रवास पर आए हैं। तय कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक देर शाम उन्हें वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ बैठक हो रही है। उसमें सरकार के कामकाज पर फीडबैक लिया जाना है। शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे से कांग्रेस के प्रदेश मुख्यालय राजीव भवन में जिलाध्यक्षों की बैठक होनी है। इस बैठक में विभागीय मंत्री भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

बताया जा रहा है, शनिवार शाम को कांग्रेस प्रभारी सोशल मीडिया और संचार विभाग के कामकाज की समीक्षा करेंगे। उनसे चर्चा कर मौजूदा परिस्थितियों में कामकाज को प्रभावी बनाने के उपाय सुझाएंगे। रविवार को वरिष्ठ नेताओं की एक बार फिर बैठक होगी। उसमें कुछ रणनीतिक फैसले लिए जा सकते हैं।

किसानों के चक्काजाम को समर्थन

कांग्रेस के छत्तीसगढ़ प्रभारी पीएल पुनिया ने कहा, कांग्रेस ने कल के किसान चक्काजाम को समर्थन दिया है। पूरे देश में दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम करेंगे। इससे प्रधानमंत्री को बताना है कि वे कब अन्नदाता के बारे में सोचेंगे और कब अपने उद्योगपति मित्रों के बारे में सोचना बंद करेंगे।

