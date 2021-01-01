पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कांग्रेस का तंज:पीएम मोदी बेच रहे और सीएम भूपेश सरकारी-निजी संस्था खरीद रहे

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो।
  • नगरनार के बाद अब चंदूलाल चंद्राकर मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधिग्रहण की घोषणा कर चौंकाया

निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज चंदूलाल चंद्राकर मेमोरियल के अधिग्रहण की मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की घोषणा के बाद कांग्रेस ने मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसा है। कांग्रेस संगठन की तरफ से सोशल मीडिया में पोस्ट कर कहा कि एक एक भाजपाई तक इसे पहुंचा दो और गर्व से कहो, हां! हम हैं कांग्रेस। एक तरफ कल नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने सरकारी संस्थानों के बेचने का ऐलान किया। वहीं, आज भूपेश बघेल सरकार ने निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधिग्रहण का ऐलान किया। इससे पहले सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने नगरनार स्टील प्लांट को खरीदने की बात कर सभी को चौंका दिया था। दूसरी तरफ, पीसीसी के सचिव एवं प्रवक्ता विकास तिवारी ने भी बयान जारी कर कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा लगातार कांग्रेस शासनकाल में बने हुए सरकारी उपक्रमों को एक तरफ बेचा जा रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल दोनों हाथों से सरकारी एवं निजी उपक्रमों को खरीद कर जनता को समर्पित कर रहे हैं। जबकि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दोनों हाथों से सरकारी उपक्रमों को अपने उद्योगपति मित्रों के हाथों में बेच रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस का आरोप : रमन सिंह सत्ता जाने की पीड़ा में बहा रहे आंसू
धान खरीदी को लेकर पूर्व सीएम एवं बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष रमन सिंह के बयान पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम ने तंज कसा है। मरकाम ने कहा कि उनके इस बयान से सब कुछ आइने की तरह स्पष्ट हो गया। किसानों की वजह से सत्ता गई, इसी वजह से वे आंसू बहा रहे हैं। राज्य के किसानों का खुश होना वे बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। भाजपा सरकार में किसान उतने ही त्रस्त थे जितने अब मोदी सरकार में। मरकाम ने कहा कि 15 साल तक रमन सिंह को किसान के आंसू नहीं दिखते थे।

15 साल के कार्यकाल के अंतिम तीन साल 3 लाख 71 हजार पंजीकृत किसानों का धान नहीं खरीदा गया। किसानों के आंसू क्यों नहीं दिखते थे। हसदेव बांगो बांध से दोनों फसलों के लिये पानी मिलता था। आपने किसानों को दूसरी फसल के लिए पानी देना बंद किया, रोगदा बांध को आपने बेच दिया, पेण्ड्रावन बांध भी आपने बेच दिया। 2013 में 2100 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य और 300 रुपए बोनस कुल 2400 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान का समर्थन देने का वादा करके 1470 रुपए दिए। 930 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की डकैती किसानों की आय पर करते रहे। आपके कार्यकाल में किसान विरोधी नीतियों और आपकी वादा खिलाफी के चलते रोज 4 किसान आत्महत्या करने मजबूर थे।

किसानों के समर्थन में जिलों और ब्लॉक में कांग्रेस करेगी पदयात्रा और सम्मेलन
केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में कांग्रेस सड़क पर उतरेगी। प्रदेश के सभी ब्लॉकों में एक दिवसीय सम्मेलन और जिलों में पदयात्रा का कार्यक्रम तय किया गया है। साथ ही सम्मेलन और पदयात्रा के बाद मीडिया से रूबरू के सामने भी अपना पक्ष रखने की रणनीति तय की गई है। सबसे पहले ब्लॉक स्तर पर एक दिवसीय सम्मेलन होगा। इसके बाद जिले स्तर पर कार्यकर्ता गांव- गांव में 10 से 20 किलोमीटर की पदयात्रा पर निकलेंगे। अंत में राजधानी रायपुर में प्रदेश स्तरीय सम्मेलन में कांग्रेस शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेगी।

बता दें कि कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति ने यह कार्यक्रम दिया है। 10 फरवरी से पहले सभी ब्लॉकों में एक दिवसीय सम्मेलन व पत्रकारवार्ता का आयोजन और 20 फरवरी से पहले जिलों में पदयात्रा का आयोजन पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। पदयात्रा में प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के पदाधिकारी भी शामिल होंगे। 28 फरवरी से पहले राजधानी में प्रदेश स्तरीय किसान सम्मेलन करेगी। कांग्रेस ने आरोप लगाया कि मोदी सरकार अपने मुट्ठीभर पूंजीपति मित्रों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए इन कानूनों को लागू करने पर अमादा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser