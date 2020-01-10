पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांजगीर:नाबालिग लड़की से शादी का वादा करके संबंध बनाए, जब मां बनी तो दूसरी युवती से कर लिया विवाह

जांजगीर35 मिनट पहले
फोटो जांजगीर की है। आरोपी को पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया है, अब नाबालिग की काउंसिलिंग करवाई जाएगी, ताकि इस घटना से उबरने में उसे मदद मिल सके।
  • पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार किया
  • नाबालिग ने बच्चे को जन्म दिया और आरोपी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट करवाई

जांजगीर में एक युवक को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। आरोप है कि पहले तो इसने प्यार और शादी के झांसे में लेकर एक नाबालिग के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए, इसके बाद किसी और लड़की से ब्याह रचा लिया। नाबालिग गर्भवती हो चुकी थी, उसने एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया और युवक के खिलाफ शिकायत की। मामला नवागढ़ थाना इलाके का है।

किया प्यार, दिया धोखा
पुलिस के मुताबिक, गांव के युवक दिनेश साहू (20) का गांव की ही 17 साल की नाबालिग से संबंध था। थाना प्रभारी विवेक पांडेय ने बताया कि किशोरी की मां नहीं है। वह पिता के साथ रहती थी। जब बच्ची का पिता घर नहीं होता तो मौका पाकर युवक किशोरी से मिलने पहुंच जाता था। युवक ने युवती के साथ जबरदस्ती की और शादी करने का वादा किया। किशोरी के अनुसार, साल 2016 से उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया जा रहा था।

एसपी ने गंभीरता से लिया मामला
नाबालिग और युवक अलग-अलग जाति के थे। शादी में हो ही मुश्किल हो देखते हुए युवक ने किशोरी से रिश्ता खत्म कर अपने समाज में ही किसी और युवती से शादी कर ली। इधर किशोरी गर्भवती हो चुकी थी। पिता को समझाकर वह घर पर कुछ दिन रही और हाल ही में बच्चे को जन्म दिया। इसके बाद अब उसने पुलिस से मामले में शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। एसपी पारूल माथुर ने मामले को गंभीरता से लिया और मामले में युवक की गिरफ्तारी हुई। इस केस से जुड़े हर पहलू की जांच की जा रही है।

