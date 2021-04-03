पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Police Was Not Writing FIR Even After 11 Months Of Death Due To Dowry Torture, DGP Suspended TI Of Pasan Police Station Of Korba

वॉट्सएप पर एक्शन:दहेज प्रताड़ना से मौत के 11 माह बाद भी पुलिस नहीं लिख रही थी FIR, DGP ने पसान थाने के TI को सस्पेंड किया

रायपुर10 मिनट पहले
DGP डीएम अवस्थी समाधान कार्यक्रम के तहत पहले पुलिसकर्मियों की समस्याएं और शिकायतें सुन रहे थे। हाल ही में इसे आम लोगों के लिए भी उपलब्ध करा दिया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
DGP डीएम अवस्थी समाधान कार्यक्रम के तहत पहले पुलिसकर्मियों की समस्याएं और शिकायतें सुन रहे थे। हाल ही में इसे आम लोगों के लिए भी उपलब्ध करा दिया गया।
  • वॉट्सएप पर समाधान इनिशिएटिव के जरिए पुलिस की शिकायतें सुनते हैं DGP
  • कोरबा जिले से मृतका के भाई ने समाधान पर की थी शिकायत, तुरंत कार्रवाई

छत्तीसगढ़ में वॉट्सएप पर हुई एक शिकायत के बाद कोरबा जिले के पसान थाना प्रभारी (TI) अभय सिंह को संस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। उन पर दहेज प्रताड़ना से मौत के मामले में एक FIR नहीं लिखने का आरोप लगा है। मृतका के भाई ने यह शिकायत पुलिस महानिदेशक (DGP) डीएम अवस्थी के समाधान इनिशिएटिव के लिए प्रदेश भर में साझा हुए वॉट्सएप नंबर पर की थी।

कोरबा जिले के पसान थाना निवासी इमरान खान ने शिकायत में कहा कि उनकी बहन की दहेज प्रताड़ना से मौत हुयी है। शिकायत के 11 महीने बाद भी पुलिस उसकी FIR दर्ज नहीं कर रही है। DGP डीएम अवस्थी ने इमरान को वीडियो कॉल लगाकर पूरी शिकायत सुनी। इमरान ने बताया कि वह एक साल से भटक रहा है लेकिन उसकी मृत बहन को न्याय नहीं मिल पा रहा।

इसके बाद DGP ने कोरबा ASP को फोन कर मामले की जानकारी ली। ASP की ओर से बताया गया, TI अभय सिंह ने पूरे मामले में लापरवाही बरती है और मामले की जानकारी उच्च अधिकारियों को भी नहीं दी। इस पर DGP ने पसान थाने के TI अभय सिंह को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबन के आदेश जारी कर दिए। DGP के हस्तक्षेप के बाद पसान पुलिस ने इमरान की शिकायत पर दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

समाधान से फोन गया तो हुई कार्रवाई

दुर्ग निवासी प्रमोद वर्णवाल की शिकायत थी, उनकी दुकान के पूर्व कर्मचारी उनको और परिवार को गंदे मैसेज भेजते हैं। शिकायत पर पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। समाधान सेल से फोन जाने पर दुर्ग में इस मामले की FIR दर्ज कर ली गयी है। रायपुर के गुढ़ियारी निवासी नरेश देवांगन ने बताया कि कुछ लोगों ने उनका मोबाईल छीन लिया था। जिसकी शिकायत समाधान में की थी। उसके बाद गुढियारी थाना के स्टाफ ने मोबाइल ढूंढकर उन्हें वापस कर दिया है।

ड्यूटी से हटकर भी कुछ भले काम

कांकेर के देवेश ने एक दिन पहले समाधान में बताया था, उन्हें कम सुनाई देता है। उन्होंने कान की सुनने वाली मशीन दिलाने का आग्रह किया था। DGP डीएम अवस्थी ने कांकेर के SP को कान की मशीन दिलाने का निर्देश दिया था। कांकेर SP एमआर अहीरे ने देवेश को आज कान की मशीन उपलब्ध करा दिया।

