गोपाष्टमी:100 साल पुरानी गौशाला से निकली गायों की प्रभात फेरी, लोगों ने खिलाया गुड़-चना

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मान्यता है कि इस दिन गौ सेवा करने से जीवन में मिलती है सुख-समृद्धि, कटते हैं पाप

गोपाष्टमी रविवार को मनाई गई। शहर में इस माैके पर जगह-जगह गायों की पूजा हुई। मुख्य कार्यक्रम मौदहापारा स्थित 100 साल पुरानी महावीर गौशाला में हुआ जहां से सुबह 6.30 बजे गायों की प्रभात फेरी निकाली गई। शहर के कई इलाकों से गुजरते हुए यह फेरी वापस गाैशाला पहुंचकर समाप्त हुई। इस बीच जगह-जगह लोगाें ने गायों की पूजा कर उन्हें गुड़-चना खिलाया। मान्यता है कि ऐसा करने से सुख-समृद्धि की प्राप्ति होती है। पाप भी कटते हैं। महावीर गौशाला में आयोजित मुख्य समारोह में कृषि मंत्री रविन्द्र चौबे, गौसेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत डॉ. रामसुंदर दास व पूर्व कृषि मंत्री चंद्रशेखर साहू भी शामिल हुए। तीनों प्रतिनिधियों ने गौसंवर्धन पर जोर दिया। साथ ही लोगों से यह अपील भी की कि वे अपने आसपास रहने वाली गायों को कम से कम रोज भोजन जरूर कराएं। महावीर गौशाला के अध्यक्ष रामजीलाल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 100 साल पहले सन् 1920 में महावीर गौशाला की नींव रखी गई थी। तब से लेकर आज तक यहां नियमित गौसेवा की जा रही है। गौसेवा के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करन के लिए गौशाला को राज्य सरकार द्वारा यति यतनलाल सम्मान से सम्मानित भी किया जा चुका है। कार्यक्रम में मनमोहन अग्रवाल, कन्हैया अग्रवाल, अजय अग्रवाल, सत्यनारायण सिंघानिया, कैलाश मुरारका, अजय तिवारी आदि मौजूद रहे।

दूधाधारी मठ - गाय में 33 करोड़ देवी-देवताओं के दर्शन कर पूजा-अर्चना की
दूधाधारी मठ में भी इस मौके पर गायों की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की गई। मठ के महंत डॉ. रामसुंदर दास ने कहा कि एक गाय में 33 करोड़ देवी-देवताओं का वास होता है। गायों की पूजा के जरिए उन सभी देवी-देवताओं की वंदना भी इस दौरान की गई। इस दौरान गौमाता से प्रदेशवासियों केेे सुख समृद्धि की कामना की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदू धर्म की संस्कृति और आत्मा गायों को माना गया है। जो लोग गोपाष्टमी की पूर्व संध्या पर गाय की विधिवत पूजा करते हैं उन्हें खुशहाल जीवन का आशीर्वाद मिलता है। अच्छे भाग्य का आशीर्वाद मिलता है। मनोकामनाएं भी पूरी होती हैं।

बढ़ते कदम - 7 साल में 687 गायों का इलाज, इस बार 111 गौ का दान
बढ़ते कदम संस्था पिछले 7 साल से मुरेठी स्थित गाैशाला में गौसेवा कर रही है। अब तक यहां 687 गायों का इलाज किया जा चुका है। गोपाष्टमी के मौके पर यहां भी विशेष पूजा की गई। गौशाला प्रभारी सुनील नारवानी और नंदलाल मूलवानी ने बताया कि इस मौके पर 111 गायों का दान भी यहां किया गया।

शनिवार से शुरू हुए तीन दिवसीय उत्सव का आज तर्रा की गौशाला में होगा समापन
महावीर गौशाला के सचिव ललित सिंघानिया ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी के तीन दिवसीय उत्सव का समापन सोमवार को होगा। इस मौके पर खरोरा मार्ग स्थित तर्रा शाखा में समापन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया है। आंवला नवमीं के मौके पर यहां गौ और आंवला पेड़ की साथ-साथ पूजा की जाएगी। गाेपाष्टमी को उत्सव के रूप में मनाने के पीछे उद्देश्य है, नई पीढ़ी देख सके कि गौशाला में गौ माता की सेवा कैसे होती है। गौपालन कितने अच्छे तरीके से किया जा सकता है। महावीर गौशाला एक आदर्श गौशाला है जिन्होंने गौ माता के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के लिए हमेशा काम किया है।

