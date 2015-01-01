पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Prabhu Shriram's Name Mehndi In The Hands Of Mata Sita, Band baja baraat Will Happen Without Marriage On 19th

विवाह पंचमी:माता सीता के हाथों में रची प्रभु श्रीराम के नाम की मेहंदी, 19 को बैंड-बाजा-बारात बिना होगा ब्याह

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पुरानी बस्ती के गोपीदास मठ से इस बार नहीं निकलेगी भगवान की बारात

विवाह पंचमी 19 दिसंबर को है। शहर के मठ-मंदिराें में इस दिन सीता-राम की शादी कराने की तैयारी है। पुरानी बस्ती के गोपीदास मठ में विवाहोत्सव हफ्तेभर पहले से ही शुरू हो गया है। रोज शादी से जुड़ी-जुड़ी अलग-अलग रस्में संपन्न कराई जा रहीं हैं। बुधवार को यहां माता के हाथों में भगवान के नाम की मेहंदी लगाई गई। भगवान शनिवार को माता सीता से ब्याह रचाएंगे। हालांकि, कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार बारात नहीं निकलेगी। न ही बैंड-बाजा देखने को मिलेगा। मान्यता है कि प्रभु श्रीराम और जनकपुत्री सीता का विवाह त्रेतायुग में विवाह पंचमी के दिन हुआ था। इसी की याद में हर साल मठ-मंदिरों में राम जानकी विवाहोत्सव का आयोजन किया जाता है। गोपीदास मठ में 10 दिसंबर से विवाहोत्सव शुरू हो चुका है। बुधवार को यहां हरिद्रालेपन की रस्म निभाई गई। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने सियाजी मेहंदी को छै माणिक रंग... तिलक चढ़ाए श्री निधि आजु, हे परमानंद आली...ब्रह्मा, विष्णु सब वेद पढ़त हैं तिलक शोभा रघुनंदन की..जैसे दोहे गाए। श्रीराम और माता माता को हल्दी लगाने की रस्म 18 दिसंबर तक निभाई जाएगी। 19 दिसंबर को दोपहर वरमाला होगा फिर भक्तों की मौजूदगी में राम सीता की महाआरती की जाएगी। इसके बाद साधु, संतों और भक्तों को भोजन करवाया जाएगा।

सजा दूधाधारी मठ... 19 को दूल्हे की तरह की जाएगी प्रभु श्रीराम का शृंगार, भंडारा भी होगा
दूधाधारी मठ में भी राम जानकी विवाहोत्सव मनाने की तैयारियां हैं। इसके लिए मठ को सजाया जा रहा है। महंत डॉ. रामसुंदर दास ने बताया कि शनिवार को भगवान श्रीराम का दूल्हे की तरह शृंगार किया जाएगा। माता सीता का भी विशेष शृंगार होगा। इस माैके पर मठ में भंडारे का आयोजन भी किया गया है। मठ के मुख्तियार रामछबिदास ने कहा, अगहन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि के दिन श्रीराम-सीता का विवाह हुआ था। इस साल पंचमी तिथि 19 दिसंबर को पड़ रही है। सुबह ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में श्रीराम-सीता और लक्ष्मण की प्रतिमा का अलौकिक श्रृंगार किया जाएगा। पूजा-पाठ, भजन-कीर्तन के साथ विविध रस्में निभाई जाएंगी।

40 साल पहले मठ के महंत ने की थी उत्सव की शुरुआत
गोपीदास मठ में रामजानकी विवाहोत्सव की शुरुआत 40 साल पहले हुई थी। मठ के संयोजक महंत राजीवनयन शरण महाराज ने बताया कि इसकी शुरुआत पहले महंत स्व. रामअभिलाष दास ने अगहन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि पर सीताराम विवाहोत्सव की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद से हर साल विवाह की परंपरा निभाई जा रही है और धूमधाम से बारात भी निकाली जा रही है। कोविड 19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार बारात नहीं निकाल रहे हैं।

