जल्दी दें ध्यान:हसदेव नदी के 2 और अहिरन नदी के 1 पुल पर 3 गुना दबाव बढ़ा, नए नहीं बनें तो आवाजाही हो जाएगी बंद

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • तीन नए पुल बनाने 40 करोड़ की जरूरत, अभी मरम्मत कराकर चलाया जा रहा काम

जिले में 5 साल के भीतर यातायात का दबाव तीन गुना बढ़ा है। इसके लिए नई सड़कोें पर काम शुरू हो गया है। पश्चिम क्षेत्र के भारी वाहनों के लिए 27 किमी सड़क 179 करोड़ में बनवाई जाएगी। दूसरी ओर हसदेव नदी पर बने दो महत्वपूर्ण पुल सर्वमंगला व कुदुरमाल की हालात खराब होने लगी है। मरम्मत कराकर काम चलाया जा रहा है।

दोनों जगहों पर नया पुल बनाने 30 करोड़ की लागत आएगी, लेकिन ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। यही हाल कटघोरा बाइपास पर ढेलावाडीह के पास बने अहिरन नदी पुल के छड़ नजर आ रहे थे। इससे 15 दिनों तक आवाजाही बंद कर मरम्मत करानी पड़ी थी।

इस पुल के लिए प्रपोजल भेजा है, लेकिन मंजूरी नहीं मिली। सड़कों के साथ ही कई पुल-पुलियों की हालत ठीक नहीं है। पहले शहर में ही भारी वाहनों की संख्या 600 के करीब थी, वह बढ़कर 2 हजार तक पहुंच गई है। जिस समय पुल का निर्माण हुआ था, उस समय के यातायात को ध्यान में रखकर ही इसकी डिजाइन की गई थी। भारी वाहनों के दबाव के कारण ज्वाइंट में गेपिंग की समस्या आ रही है। इससे मरम्मत करानी पड़ रही है।

सर्वमंगला पुल: पश्चिम क्षेत्र से आने 1 ही पुल, भारी वाहन इसी से गुजर रहे

यह पुल 30 साल पुराना है। पश्चिम क्षेत्र कुसमुंडा, बांकीमांेगरा, गेवरा-दीपका, हरदीबाजार समेत ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लिए शहर आने यह एकमात्र पुल है। गेरवाघाट पुल का निर्माण कराया गया है। लेकिन पश्चिम क्षेत्र के लिए सीधी सड़क नहीं है। यह पुल दर्री, जमनीपाली को सीधे जोड़ती है। लेकिन भारी वाहनों के लिए और कोई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं है। इस क्षेत्र की डेढ़ लाख आबादी आवाजाही करती है।

सर्वमंगला पुल जिस पर रहता है यातायात का दबाव।
सर्वमंगला पुल जिस पर रहता है यातायात का दबाव।

कुदुरमाल पुल: जांजगीर व बिलासपुर को जोड़ने वाले पुल पर ज्यादा दबाव

हसदेव नदी पर ही कुदुरमाल के पास पुल है। जो जांजगीर चांपा जिले व बिलासपुर मार्ग पर जाने वाले भारी वाहनों के साथ ही लोगों की आवाजाही के लिए बनाया गया है। इस मार्ग पर भी 24 घंटे भारी वाहनों का दबाव रहता है। पिछले साल इस पुल की मरम्मत कराई गई थी। सड़क बनने के बाद यातायात दबाव बढ़ गया है। इस पुल का निर्माण 35 साल पहले कराया गया था।

हसदेव नदी का कुदुरमाल पुल।
हसदेव नदी का कुदुरमाल पुल।

अहिरन नदी पुल: भारी वाहनों के चलने से 8 साल में खराब, निकल गई थी छड़

अहिरन नदी पुल पर ढेलवाडीह के पास छोटे वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए बनाया गया था। बाद में यह कटघोरा बाइपास से जुड़ गया। जिसकी वजह से भारी वाहन दौड़ने लगे। इसके कारण 8 साल में ही पुल की हालत जर्जर हो गई। बारिश के समय छड़ बाहर निकलने से 15 दिनों तक वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद कर मरम्मत करानी पड़ी। यहां नए पुल बनाने 10 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है।

अहिरन नदी पर बना ढेलवाडीह पुल
अहिरन नदी पर बना ढेलवाडीह पुल

पुलों की लाइफ 50 व सबसे कम 30 साल

पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियर के मुताबिक पुलों का निर्माण वाहनों के दबाव को देखकर बनाया जाता है। इसकी डिजाइन इस तरह तैयार की जाती है कि 50 साल तक चल सके या फिर कम से कम 30 साल तक चले। वाहनों का दबाव बढ़े तो भी परेशानी न हो। लेकिन यातायात का अधिक दबाव बढ़ने पर पुल समय से पहले भी खराब हो जाते हैं।

पुलों का सर्वे कराकर भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

पीडब्ल्यूडी सेतू निगम के एसडीओ एके जैन का कहना है कि हसदेव नदी व अहिरन नदी पुल के स्थान पर नया पुल बनाने की जरूरत है। इसका सर्वे कराकर शासन को प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा। ढेलवाडीह पुल के लिए पहले ही प्रस्ताव भेज दिया गया है। इसकी मंजूरी मिलते ही टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी।

