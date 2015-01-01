पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोठानों की आय बढ़ाने की कोशिश:छत्तीसगढ़ में दो रुपए प्रति किलो बढ़ गए वर्मी कम्पोस्ट के दाम, अब 8 की जगह 10 रुपए में मिलेगा

रायपुर9 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
स्थानीय महिला स्व-सहायता समूहों को गोबर से वर्मी कम्पोस्ट बनाने और पैकेजिंग का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है।
  • गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत स्व-सहायता समूहाें से वर्मी कम्पोस्ट बनवा रही है सरकार
  • पशुपालकों से दो रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की दर से गोबर खरीद रही है सरकार, इसी से बनता है कम्पोस्ट

छत्तीसगढ़ में सरकार ने गोठानों में उत्पादित वर्मी कंपोस्ट की न्यूनतम विक्रय दर में दो रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम का इजाफा कर दिया है। अभी तक 8 रुपए प्रति किलो की दर से बिक रही कम्पोस्ट खाद अब 10 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम में बिकेगी। कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त ने इसका आदेश जारी किया है। छत्तीसगढ़ में इस साल अगस्त महीने में आयोजित लोकपर्व हरेली से गोधन न्याय योजना की शुरुआत हुई है। बताया जा रहा है, यह देश में अपने तरह की अनूठी योजना है। इसमें सरकार पशुपालकों से दो रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की दर से गोबर खरीद रही है।

गोबर की यह खरीदी स्थानीय स्तर पर बनी गोठान समितियों के जरिए होता है। सुराजी गांव योजना के तहत प्रदेश में स्वीकृत 6 हजार 430 गोठानों में से 4 हजार 487 गोठानों में गोबर खरीदी हो रही है। अधिकारियों ने बताया, खरीदे गए गोबर से वर्मी कंपोस्ट बनाने के लिए गोठानो में अब तक 44 हजार टांके बनाए जा चुके हैं। वहीं 16 हजार टांके बनाए जा रहे हैं। गोठानों में वर्मी कम्पोस्ट बनाने की जिम्मेदारी महिला स्व- सहायता समूहों को दी गई है। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया, वर्मी कंपोस्ट की न्यूनतम विक्रय दर में वृद्धि से उनकी आय में इजाफा होगा।

गोबर विक्रेताओं को 59 करोड़ दे चुकी सरकार

अगस्त से शुरू हुई गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत सरकार एक लाख 36 हजार विक्रेताओं से गोबर खरीद चुकी है। उनको गोबर के मूल्य के तौर पर 59 करोड़ 8 लाख रुपए का भुगतान भी किया जा चुका है।

गोठानों से बिका एक हजार क्विंटल कम्पोस्ट

अधिकारियों ने बताया, प्रदेश के गोठानों में अभी तक आठ हजार क्विंटल वर्मी कंपोस्ट बन चुका है। इसमें से एक हजार क्विंटल वर्मी कंपोस्ट की बिक्री हुई है।

खुले बाजार में 6 रुपए किलो बिक रहा वर्मी कम्पोस्ट

कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. संकेत ठाकुर बताते हैं, यहां खुले बाजार में वर्मी कम्पोस्ट 6 से 8 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की दर से बिक रहा है। हालांकि उसके खरीददार कम हैं। बताया जा रहा है, गोठानों में बन रहे वर्मी कम्पोस्ट की सबसे बड़ी खरीददार खुद सरकार है। वन विभाग, उद्यानिकी विभाग और शहरी सौंदर्यीकरण का काम कर रहे कुछ विभाग पहले बाहर से वर्मी कम्पोस्ट और जैविक खाद खरीदते थे। अब सरकार ने उन्हें गोठानों में बना कम्पोस्ट खरीदने को कहा है।

