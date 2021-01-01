पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पद्म सम्मानों की घोषणा:छत्तीसगढ़ के डॉ. बारले को पद्मश्री, पंथी नृत्य के माध्यम से गुरु घासीदास के संदेशों का किया प्रचार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. राधेश्याम। - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉ. राधेश्याम।
  • 10 को पद्म भूषण, 102 को पद्मश्री सम्मान

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर सरकार ने पद्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा की। इनमें सबसे बड़ा नाम जापान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे का है। उन्हें पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है। आबे समेत ये पुरस्कार कुल 7 लोगों को दिया गया है। इनमें गायक एसपी बालसुब्रमण्यम, डॉक्टर नरिंदर सिंह कपानी और सुदर्शन साहू जैसे नाम शामिल हैं। कुल 119 लोगों को पद्म पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित किया गया है। वहीं कला के क्षेत्र में छत्तीसगढ़ के पंथी नर्तक डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले को पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया गया है।

जानिए डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले के बारे में
कला के क्षेत्र में पद्मश्री अवार्ड के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ से पंथी नर्तक डॉ. राधेश्याम बारले भी शामिल है। पंथी नृत्य के माध्यम से उन्होंने बाबा गुरू घासीदास के संदेशों को देश-दुनिया में प्रचारित और प्रसारित करने में अपना अमूल्य योगदान दिया है। इनका जन्म दुर्ग जिले के पाटन तहसील के खोला गांव में 9 अक्टूबर 1966 को हुआ। इन्होंने एम.बी.बी.एस. के साथ ही इंदिरा कला संगीत विश्वविद्यालय से लोक संगीत में डिप्लोमा किया है। सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने पंथी नर्तक डॉ. बारले को पद्मश्री के लिए चुने जाने पर बधाई व शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

एडीजी गुप्ता को विशिष्ट सम्मान, 18 को भी पदक
गणतंत्र दिवस पर लोक अभियोजन के डायरेक्टर एडीजी प्रदीप गुप्ता को विशिष्ट सेवा के लिए पुलिस पदक दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह 10 पुलिस अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को सराहनीय सेवा और 8 को वीरता पदक के लिए चुना गया है।

वीरता पदक पाने वालों में डीआरजी के इंस्पेक्टर अजय सोनकर, बोरतालाब के इंस्पेक्टर अब्दुल समीर, मरदापाल के इंस्पेक्टर रमन उसेंडी हैं।

इनके अलावा पाली के लीलाधर राठौर, एसटीएफ के कंपनी कमांडर ओमप्रकाश सेन, डीआरजी के उप निरीक्षक संतोष हेमला, एएसआई रमेश कुमार सोरी, एसटीएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल टीपी दिलीप हैं। सराहनीय सेवा के लिए पुलिस पदक पाने वालों में एसटीएफ के डीएसपी सोहन लाल, इंस्पेक्टर मनीषा सिंह नयन, एसआई वर्षा शर्मा, कमलेश कुमार सोनबोइर, पीडी अशोक कुमार, एएसआई तुला राम बांक, हेड कांस्टेबल अरूण बहादुर, केशव कुमार ध्रुव, अश्वनी कुमार सिंह और कांस्टेबल रविंद्र कुमार भूआर्य शामिल हैं।

