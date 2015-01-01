पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीतकालीन सत्र:छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा का सत्र 21 दिसम्बर से, 30 दिसम्बर तक 7 बैठकों का प्रस्ताव

रायपुर10 मिनट पहले
मरवाही उपचुनाव के बाद पहली बार सत्ता पक्ष और संयुक्त विपक्ष विधानसभा में आमने-सामने होने वाले हैं। फाइल फोटो।
  • विधानसभा सचिवालय ने जारी की अधिसूचना
  • अक्टूबर में आयोजित हुआ था एक दिन का विशेष सत्र

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र 21 दिसम्बर से शुरू हो रहा है। विधानसभा सचिवालय ने बुधवार को इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। 30 दिसम्बर तक के लिये बुलाए गए सत्र में कुल 7 बैठकें प्रस्तावित हैं। इसमें कानून बनाने और नियमों में बदलाव के कुछ काम होने हैं।

बताया जा रहा है, सरकार इस सत्र में भी एक अनुपूरक बजट लेकर आएगी ताकि फ्लैगशिप योजनाओं के लिए जरूरी धन की व्यवस्था की जा सके। छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा का एक विशेष सत्र 27 अक्टूबर को आयोजित हुआ था। इसमें छत्तीसगढ़ कृषि उपज मंडी संशोधन विधेयक पारित कराया हुआ था। विपक्ष खासकर भाजपा ने इस सत्र में सरकार पर तीखे हमले किये थे। इसको देखते हुए विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र के भी हंगामेदार होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

बदलेगी बैठक व्यवस्था

पिछले सत्र से इस सत्र के बीच सदन में विपक्ष का स्थान सिकुड़ा है। मरवाही उपचुनाव में जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ की उम्मीदवारी खत्म होने और भाजपा-जकांछ गठबंधन की हार के बाद संयुक्त विपक्ष के विधायकों की कुल संख्या 21 से घटकर 20 हो गई है। वहीं कांग्रेस विधायकों की संख्या 69 से बढ़कर 70 हो गई है। ऐसे में विधानसभा में विपक्ष की सीटों की ओर बैठक व्यवस्था बदलेगी।

