रायपुर में फिर एक हत्या:दो दिन पहले जिस युवक को बदमाशों ने मारा था चाकू, इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत

रायपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो रायपुर में इस चाकूबाजी की घटना में मारे गए अमित गाइन नाम के युवक की है। अंबेडकर अस्पताल से शव अब परिजनों को सौंपने की तैयारी है।
  • बीती रात धरसींवा इलाके में भी एक युवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या का दी गई थी
  • यह हाल तब जब पुलिस चला रही थी चाकू बाजों के खिलाफ अभियान

रायपुर में बीते दो दिनों में हत्या के तीन की वारदातें हो चुकी हैं। शांत से रहने वाले इस शहर में चाकूबाजी की घटनाएं तेजी से बढ़ी हैं। मंगवाल की दोपहर अमित गाइन नाम के युवक की मौत हो गई। दो दिन पहले रविवार को इसे पंडरी इलाके में स्थानीय बदमाशों ने चाकू मार दिया था। दुर्गा विसर्जन के दौरान हुए आपसी विवाद की वजह से अमित नाम के युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। अमित को इलाज के लिए अंबेडकर अस्पताल में रखा गया था। इसके शरीर में कई जगह चाकू के गहरे जख्म थे, इलाज के दौरान हुई इसकी मौत के बाद अब शहर की कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। इस घटना में मुख्य आरोपी मोहन सोनी समेत उसके 4 बदमाश साथी अब तक फरार हैं।

अमित गाइन दोस्तों के साथ दुर्गा विसर्जन के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुआ था।सूत्रों की मानें तो युवकों के गुटों में यही झगड़ा हुआ था।
परिजनों का आरोप पुलिस ने बयान नहीं लिया
अमित के परिजनों ने बताया कि घटना के बाद पुलिस ने अमित का बयान नहीं लिया। वो हमले में शामिल लड़कों के नाम जानता था। घटना रविवार की शाम को पंडरी के मंडी चौक राम मंदिर के पास हुई। परिजनों को जानकारी नहीं थी शिकायत देवेंद्र नगर थाने में कर दी गई, इसके बाद पता चला कि यह जगह पंडरी थाने के तहत आती है। फिर मामला वहां पहुंचा। सोमवार को एफआईआर हुई, मगर मंगलवार दोपहर तक एक भी पुलिस वाला पूछताछ के लिए नहीं आया और युवक की मौत हो गई।

फोटो अमित के साथी अनीश की है। इसे भी हमलावरों ने जान लेने की नीयत से घायल कर दिया था।
मां से कहा था मैं ठीक हो जाउंगा
अस्पताल में अमित गाइन की मां उसके साथ थीं। मौत से चंद घंटो पहले उसने अपनी मां से बात की थी। घटना के बारे में उसने अपनी मां को बताया था। यह भी कहा था कि उसे पहले से बेहतर महसूस हो रहा है, वह ठीक हो जाएगा। परिवार के लोगों से उसने कहा कि आप लोग परेशान न हों, मैं ठीक हो रहा हूं। मगर कुछ ही देर बाद डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

फोटो कुछ दिन पहले हुइ रायपुर पुलिस की बैठक के दौरान ली गई थी। चाकूबाजी की घटनाओं में शामिल बदमाश पुलिस के लिए बड़ा चैलेंज बने हुए हैं।
दो दिन में तीन कत्ल
रायपुर शहर में दो दिन में हत्या की तीन बड़ी घटनाएं हुईं। रविवार को खमतराई इलाके में एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस ने इस मामले में इलाके के तोरण चंद्राकर को पकड़ा । यह निगरानीशुदा बदमाश है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद कहने लगा, मृतक उसे डंडा दिखा रहा था,इसलिए उसका खून कर दिया। दूसरी घटना सोमवार की शाम धरसींवा के देवरी गांव में हुई। रामलीला देखने आए दूसरे गांव के लड़कों को लौटने के लिए कहने पर भानु वर्मा नाम के युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। मामले में पुलिस ने राकेश, डिगेश, योगेश, तातू राम नाम के बदमाशों को पकड़ा। और तीसरी घटना पंडरी की जिसमें अमित की मौत हो गई।

