पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रायपुर में वारदात:पेड़ से लटकी मिली महिला की लाश, पति पर दुपट्‌टे से गला घोंटकर हत्या करने का आरोप

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस इस केस में आरोपी पति की तलाश कर रही है। जल्द ही इस केस में नए खुलासे हो सकते हैं। फाइल फोटो ।
  • महिला के पिता ने कहा- आए दिन दोनों के बीच होते रहते थे झगड़े
  • पुलिस को शक हत्या के बाद इसे खुदकुशी का रूप देने पेड़ से लटकाई लाश

आरंग इलाके में बीती रात एक महिला की हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस ने इस मामले में महिला के पति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। अब उसकी तलाश की जा रही है। फिलहाल ये बात सामने आई है कि आरोपी पति को पत्नी के चरित्र पर शक था। इस वजह से आए दिन दोनों के बीच झगड़े भी हुआ करते थे। मंगलवार की रात भी दोनों के बीच विवाद गहराया और दुपट्‌टे से आरोपी पति हरवंश धर्मा ने अपनी पत्नी भूरी धर्मा की दुपट्‌टे से गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी।

ऐसे पता चला
घटना आरंग के अमेठी गांव की है। इस कांड का पता तब चला जब सुबह लोग खेत की तरफ जा रहे थे। रास्ते में एक बबूल के पेड़ से महिला की लाश लटकी मिली। लोगों को लगा कि महिला ने खुदकुशी की होगी। पुलिस को इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। शॉर्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट में यह बात सामने आई कि महिला की मौत गला दबाए जाने की वजह से हुई है। इसके बाद मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया।

महिला के पिता केवल चंद बारले ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी भूरी का पति हरवंश पहले भी मारपीट कर चुका है। उन्होंने आशंका जताई कि हरवंश ने ही इस घटना को अंजाम दिया होगा। पुलिस ने अब इस केस की हत्या के एंगल से जांच शुरू कर दी है। मामले में अन्य लोगों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है। यह बात भी सामने आई है कि हत्या किसी और जगह की गई और बाद में महिला के शव को यहां लाकर लटकाया गया। जल्द ही इस केस में और खुलासे सामने आ सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडेमोक्रेट्स को 225 और रिपब्लिकंस को 213 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स; ट्रम्प की फ्लोरिडा में जीत तय, एरिजोना में बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें