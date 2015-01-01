पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Rajdhani Will Shine With 25 Design Lamps Up To 51 Wick, First Choice Of Lord Ganesha, Kalash And Coconut Shape

त्योहार के लिए तैयार बाजार:51 बाती तक के 25 डिजाइन के दीयों से जगमगाएगी राजधानी, भगवान गणेश, कलश और नारियल की आकृति के दीये पहली पसंद

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लालटेन के आकार का दीया पसंद करती नारायणी।
  • गेरुआ, नियॉन और फूसिया कलर के दीयों से सजा शहर का बाजार,ॉ

दीपावली के लिए मिट्‌टी और टेराकोटा के दीयों से मार्केट सज चुका है। इस बार एक बाती से लेकर 51 बाती तक के दीये शहर में मिल रहे हैं। सामान्य दीये 30 रुपए दर्जन और टेराकोटा दीये 50 से 60 रुपए दर्जन में मिल रहे हैं। जो दीये सांचे की मदद से बनाए जाते हैं वो टेराकोटा दीये कहलाते हैं। इस बार शहर में 25 डिजाइन के दीये आए हैं। इसमें भगवान गणेश, कलश, लालटेन, नारियल और हाथी की आकृति के दीये खासतौर पर शामिल हैं। गेरुआ रंग के पारंपरिक दीयों के अलावा नियॉन और फूसिया कलर के दीयों का सेट भी मिल रहा है। गिफ्ट हैंपर के तौर पर लोग ऐसे कलरफुल दीये पसंद कर रहे हैं। दीया कारोबारी राजेंद्र प्रजापति ने बताया कि पिछले साल 35 से 40 डिजाइन के दीयों से मार्केट सजा था। कोरोना की वजह से इस साल 25 डिजाइन के दीये ही बनाए गए हैं। इनमें चौमुखी दीया जलाने के लिए चार बाती वाला चौकोर दीया, राउंड शेप का दीया, स्टार शेप का दीया भी शामिल है।

लालटेन और नारियल की आकृति का दीया
लालटेन के शेप का दीया भी लोगों को पसंद आ रहा है। इनके दोनों तरफ होल्ड दिया गया है, जिस पर रस्सी या लोहे के तार लगाकर दरवाजे या पेड़ पर टांग सकते हैं। इसकी कीमत 350 रुपए है। वहीं, तुलसी चाैरा में लगाने के लिए नारियल शेप का दीया भी अवेलेबल है। इसकी खासियत है कि खुले आसमान के नीचे जलाने पर भी हवा से दीया बुझता नहीं है।

7 से लेकर 51 बाती तक के दीयों का बना सकते हैं सेट
रंगोली के बीच सजाने के लिए लोग भगवान गणेश और कलश की आकृति के दीये पसंद कर रहे हैं। गणेश जी की दो इंच की प्रतिमा के साथ एक बाती वाला दीया बनाया गया है। इसकी कीमत 150 रुपए पेयर है। कलश दीया तीन हिस्सों में बंटा है, जिसे आप खुद जोड़ सकते हैं। इसका पहला हिस्सा मिट्‌टी का स्टैंड है। इसके ऊपर पांच या सात दीयों का सेट रख सकते हैं और दीयों के बीच में मिट्‌टी का कलश रख सकते हैं। इन्हें एक के ऊपर एक रखकर अपनी पसंद के अनुसार 21 बाती, 51 बाती या 108 बाती के दीयों का सेट बना सकते हैं। गणेश जी की आकृति के साथ चार बाती का दीया भी मिल रहा है, जिसमें बीच में गणेश जी और दोनों हाथ की तरफ दो-दो दीये हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें