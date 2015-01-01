पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारों की तैयारी:रजवाड़ा पैटर्न की टू इन वन ज्वेलरी, महल जैसे डिजाइन, हाथ की कारीगरी से सजे गहने ट्रेंड में

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पुष्य नक्षत्र और धनतेरस के लिए शहर के नामी ज्वेलर्स ने पेश किया ट्रेडिशनल और माॅडर्न ज्वेलरी का कलेक्शन

पुष्य नक्षत्र इस बार शनिवार और रविवार दाेनाें दिन हैं। लाेग अक्सर पुष्य नक्षत्र के शुभ मुहूर्त पर दीपावली और वेडिंग सीजन के लिए भी खरीदारी करना पसंद करते हैं। इस बात को ध्यान में रखकर शहर के नामी ज्वेलर्स ने खास कलेक्शन डिस्प्ले किया है। इसमें टू इन वन नेकलेस, महल जैसे डिजाइन और हाथ की कारीगरी से सजे गहनों को खासतौर पर पसंद किया जा रहा है। वेडिंग कलेक्शन में टू इन वन ज्वेलरी ट्रेंड में है। ये ऐसा नेकपीस है जिसमें चोकर सेट के साथ हार भी अटैच किया गया है। इसे एक साथ या अलग-अलग भी कैरी कर सकते हैं। रजवाड़ा लुक की ये ज्वेलरी कई तरह के डिजाइन और वजन में अवेलेबल है।

चोकर सेट और हार पर 4 तरह का वर्क
ये भी टू इन वन पैटर्न का नेकपीस है। चोकर के साथ हार अटैच है। गोल्ड नेकपीस पर जड़ाऊ, कुंदन, स्टोन और मोजोनाइट सहित चार तरह का वर्क किया गया है। चोकर में गोल्ड से ही मोती की तरह डॉट उकेरा गया है। ये छोटे-मीडियम और बड़े साइज के बबल्स जैसे लुक में है। इसके हार में स्टोन वर्क कर फ्यूजन लुक दिया गया है। एटी ज्वेलर्स के तिलोकचंद बरडिया ने बताया कि पुष्य नक्षत्र और धनतेरस के लिए ऐसा यूनिक कलेक्शन पेश किया गया है। सोने-चांदी के गहनों के अलावा रायपुरियंस डायमंड की मॉडर्न डिजाइन की ज्वेलरी भी पसंद कर रहे हैं।

महल की खिड़की के डिजाइन का चोकर, हार पर निमाजिया वर्क
चोकर सेट पर राजमहल की खिड़कियों के आकार का डिजाइन बनाया गया है। कारीगर इसे परताजिया वर्क कहते हैं। जो ऊपर से हाफ राउंड और नीचे से स्क्वेयर शेप का होता है। दिखने में ये हूबहू रजवाड़ों के महल की खिड़की जैसा लगता है। अट्रैक्टिव लुक देने के लिए इस पर रेड कलर के रियल स्टाेन का बारीक वर्क किया गया है। इस सेट के साथ अटैच किए गए हार में निमाजिया वर्क यानी ताबीज जैसा डिजाइन बनाया गया है। खूबसूरती बढ़ाने इस पर नेचुरल साउथ पर्ल अटैच किया गया है, जो लाइट क्रीम कलर का है। चोकर सेट और हार को ओकेजन के अनुसार एक ही डोरी के साथ या अलग-अलग भी पहन सकते हैं। एक ही डोरी से पहनने के लिए चोकर सेट पर दो छोटे हुक दिए गए हैं, जिस पर हार को अटैच कर सकते हैं। इसकी ईयरिंग लांग पेटर्न में दी गई है।

ट्रेडिशनल और इटैलियन कलेक्शन, सिक्के और गिफ्ट भी
उज्जवल ज्वेलर्स के उज्जवल झाबक ने बताया, फेस्टिवल और वेडिंग सीजन के लिए हर एज ग्रुप की पसंद अलग है। गोल्ड और डायमंड की ज्वेलरी के अलावा पोलकी व एंटीक कलेक्शन, एवरी डे डायमंड कलेक्शन, इटैलियन और सॉलिटेयर कलेक्शन डिस्प्ले किया गया है। सुमित ज्वेलर्स: के अशोक कांकरिया ने बताया कि फेस्टिवल और वेडिंग्स के लिए लोग डायमंड और गोल्ड की रजवाड़ा ज्वेलरी पसंद कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा धनतेरस के लिए सोने और चांदी के सिक्के और गिफ्ट आयटम भी एग्जिबिट किए गए हैं।

