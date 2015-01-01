पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती में इनोवेशन:राम कर रहे दुर्लभ जईया मिर्च की खेती, IIT बनाएगा बिजनेस मॉडल

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के रामलाल को निधि फेलोशिप, 1 साल तक हर महीने मिलेगी 30 हजार रुपए स्टाइपेंड, आईआईटी का इनक्यूबेशन सेंटर प्रोडक्शन-बिजनेस बढ़ाने में करेगा मदद

शहर के युवा रिसर्चर रामलाल लहरे को निधि (नेशनल इनिशिएटिव फ़ॉर डेवलपिंग एंड हरनेसिंग इनोवेशन्स - आंत्रप्रेन्याेर इन रेसिडेंस) फेलोशिप के लिए चुना गया है। यह फेलोशिप आईआईटी कानपुर ने डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी के माध्यम से दी है। छत्तीसगढ़ के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में पाई जाने वाली दुर्लभ व सबसे तीखी प्रजाति की जईया मिर्च के संरक्षण व संवर्धन करके विभिन्न उत्पाद बनाने के लिए उन्हें ये फेलोशिप दी गई है। रामलाल ने बताया कि इस फेलोशिप के जरीए 12 महीने आईआईटी कानपुर के इनक्यूबेशन सेंटर में एक्सपर्ट और टेक्निकल सपोर्ट मिलेगा। उन्हें हर महीने 30 हजार रुपए का स्टायपेंड दिया जाएगा। 12 महीने पूरे होने के बाद प्रोडक्ट के लिए इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट, डेवलपमेंट, मार्केटिंग, सेल जैसी जरूरी मदद भी संस्थान करेगा। जईया मिर्च से रामलाल अचार, चिल्ली पेस्ट, सॉस, मसाला व बीज बना रहे हैं इनक्यूबेशन सेंटर से मदद मिलने के बाद इसका बड़े स्तर पर उत्पादन और प्रोडक्शन किया जा सकेगा।

1 पौधे से शुरू की खेती, अब हैं 1 हजार पौधे, मिली 5 एकड़ जमीन
रामलाल ने बताया, जईया मिर्ची में पर्याप्त मात्रा में कैप्सेसीन नामक एल्कॉइड यौगिक पाया जाता है जो शुगर लेवल को कम करने में सहायक होता है। इसमें विटामिन ए, बी और सी भी पाया जाता है। यह अन्य मिर्च से ज्यादा तीखी होती है। चार साल पहले मुझे पहाड़ में इसका एक पौधा मिला था। फिर इसके बीज कलेक्ट किए और उससे चार पौधे उगाए। फिर संख्या बढ़ाते हुए आज हजार से ज्यादा पौधों की खेती कर रहा हूं। एक पौधे से पांच साल तक पैदावार होती है। अभी स्टेट गवर्नमेंट की तरफ से बलरामपुर में 5 एकड़ जमीन अलॉट की गई है।

चार साल की रिसर्च के बाद बनाया स्पेक्ट्रम अचार, इससे मिलती है डायबिटीज में राहत
रामलाल लहरी ने चार साल की रिसर्च के बाद दुर्लभ जईया मिर्च से स्पेक्ट्रम अचार बनाया है। उन्होंने बताया, पहाड़ी इलाकों से इसका पौधा ढूंढने के बाद सरगुजा के वाड्रफनगर में इस मिर्ची की खेती शुरू की। मिर्ची की खास बात यह भी है कि कई सालों तक इसकी पैदावार होती है। इससे बनाया गया स्पेक्ट्रम अचार पूरी तरह से नेचुरल है। इसमें किसी भी तरह के कैमिकल का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया गया है। नेचुरल प्रोडक्ट होने से अचार एंटी डायबिटिक कंटेंट का रूप ले लेता है। इसे रोज खाने से डायबिटीज से राहत मिलती है। भाभा एटॉमिक रिसर्च सेंटर मुम्बई के अनुसार इस मिर्च में ऐसा यौगिक है जिससे कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम करने की दवाई बना सकते हैं।

मिल चुका है नेशनल अवॉर्ड
रामलाल प्रॉपर बलरामपुर से हैं। उन्होंने साइंस कॉलेज से बायोटेक से एमएससी किया है। गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट रहे हैं। कृषि क्षेत्र में विशेष कार्य के लिए भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद दिल्ली ने उन्हें नेशनल इनोवेटिव फाॅर्मर अवाॅर्ड से नवाजा है।

